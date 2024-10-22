Ohio State's Ryan Day Responds To Nick Saban's Criticism
Following the Ohio State Buckeyes' 32-31 loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 7, former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban offered some pretty pointed criticisms aimed at Ohio State's defense.
Saban called the Buckeyes' defensive style "antiquated" and said that they "didn't affect the quarterback in any way" during Ohio State's defeat in Eugene, Or.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked about it on Tuesday, and he didn't seem to disagree with Saban's assessment at all.
“When it doesn’t work, it’s accurate,” Day told reporters, via Bucknuts. “It’s not working. There’s a lot of different ways to do it. There’s different strategies on how to go do that. When you have the results that you do right now, certainly it’s not working. And it has to change.”
Ohio State had the nation's No. 1-ranked defense heading into the Oregon matchup, but Saban questioned the ranking due to the Buckeyes' soft schedule before meeting the Ducks.
Oregon blistered Ohio State for 496 total yards of offense, with Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel going 23-for-34 with 341 yards and a couple of touchdowns. The Buckeyes did not register a single sack in the loss.
On top of that, Oregon running back Jordan James ripped off 115 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
Perhaps it was just a hiccup for an Ohio State defense that is unquestionably one of the most talented units in the country. Or maybe there is something more to it.
The Buckeyes will look to get back on track when they face the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday.