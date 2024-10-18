Ohio State Buckeyes' Ryan Day Reveals Mindset After Loss To Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are back in Columbus after suffering a tough loss to the No. 2 Oregon Ducks in Week 7, and are looking to improve after the shocking loss on the road.
Head coach Ryan Day spoke about the team's loss to Oregon on Thursday's edition of The Ryan Day Show, giving insight to what his team needed to do better in Saturday's primetime matchup.
"But like I talked about before, in those games, you gotta win the turnover battle, and that's the No. 1 thing. And then from there, you gotta be able to win the rushing yards. And the last thing is the explosive plays. I think that really made a big difference. Down the stretch, you got to get a stop and find a way to get that field goal at the end..."- Ryan Day
Day would also go on to discuss what the team is doing this week to bounce back, claiming that everyone is holding themselves accountable for the loss.
"Yup, same thing. You know, they came in and got right back after it. You know I think that's one thing about these guys here, there wasn't a whole bunch of finger-pointing and there was a lot of accountability there, and it starts with the coaches, making sure that they understand we gotta put you guys in a good situation, we gotta get lined up and we gotta play. And I think that part was good at the beginning of the week."- Ryan Day
The loss to the Ducks, however, was not a "wakeup call" for the team, according to Day.
"This is not a wakeup call at all. Guys have been going after it, we've been playing hard and doing those things, but we gotta find a way to win the game in the fourth quarter. And those are the things we've identified and we gotta do a better job of."- Ryan Day
Ohio State has time to adjust after the heartbreaking loss, as they are on a much-needed bye in Week 8. The Buckeyes also had multiple injuries occur during the contest, so the week off will be perfect for the team to recover and prepare for Week 9's battle against Nebraska.