Ryan Day, Chris Holtmann Among Five Ohio State Coaches To Receive Contract Extensions

Day is now one of the five highest paid college football coaches in the country. Here are all the details of the new deals.

Ohio State athletics has made long term commitments to several of their most successful head coaches, including football coach Ryan Day and men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann.

All contracts are pending approval of the University's Board of Trustees, which should be a formality.

Day's new extension is will keep him as the head coach of the Buckeyes through the 2028 season. His compensation will increase from $7.6 million to $9.5 million annually with a base salary of $2 million per year.

When it's approved, that extension matches Day's compensation with Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker (10 years, $95 million) as the highest paid head coaches in the Big Ten. It also puts Day right behind LSU's Brian Kelly, USC's Lincoln Riley and Alabama's Nick Saban as the highest paid coaches in the sport.

Day has led Ohio State to a pair of College Football Playoff appearances, two Big Ten championships, a 34-4 record over four seasons and a 23-1 mark in conference play.

Chris Holtmann's new deal includes a 3-year extension that will keep him in Columbus through the 2027-28 season. He is getting a $500,000 raise, bringing his annual pay to $3.5 million with a base salary of $1.0 million per year.

Holtmann has guided Ohio State to five consecutive 20-win seasons, joining Kansas and Oregon as the only other Power 5 teams to accomplish that feat. He's made the NCAA Tournament each year it was held during that stretch.

Holtmann's record is 107-56 (59-40 Big Ten) and he is the only Ohio State basketball coach to ever have his teams ranked in the top 13 in each of his first five seasons guiding the program.

Ohio State women's basketball head coach Kevin McGuff, men's lacrosse head coach Nick Myers and men's ice hockey head coach Steve Rohlik all received extensions as well. McGuff will earn just over $1 million per year for the next four years, Myers signed a five year extension after the Buckeyes made the NCAA Tournament again this season and Rohlik's extension runs through the 2025-26 season.

