The Buckeyes just secured a commitment from the No. 1 overall prospect in the next recruiting cycle.

Ohio State couldn’t have asked for a better start to the next recruiting cycle, as Chandler, Ariz., five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrated his 16th birthday by committing to the Buckeyes on Monday, just a few weeks after his visit for the annual spring game.

The 6-foot-3 and 225-pound Raiola, who is considered the top-rated quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024, landed an offer from Ohio State during an unofficial visit for the win over Penn State last October.

He wasn’t able to spent much time with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson or quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis during that visit, but a return trip for Student Appreciation Day earlier this month ultimately afforded him that opportunity.

It was during that multi-day visit that the Buckeyes became the perceived favorite in Raiola’s recruitment, as he was essentially connected at the hip to current starter C.J. Stroud for most of the practice. The fact that he was back in Columbus for the spring game just two weeks later only reaffirmed that belief.

Raiola notably transferred to Chandler – home of freshman wide receiver Kyion Grayes – in December from Burleson, Texas, where he threw 3,341 yards and 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions as a sophomore.

He obviously becomes the first member of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class, though it’s worth pointing out the staff is looking to take two signal-callers next cycle with Stroud likely off to the NFL after this season and sophomore Kyle McCord and true freshman Devin Brown as the only other scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

Ohio State still doesn’t have a commitment at the position in the current cycle, though Snellville, Ga., four-star Dylan Lonergan is probably the odds-on favorite to end up in the class. It’s also a safe bet that the Buckeyes will take just one quarterback in 2023.

As for 2024, the staff only has offers out right now to two other signal-callers in Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School five-star Jadyn Davis – who was also on campus for the spring game – and Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star Adrian Posse.

Davis has long had Ohio State among his top schools, as well. But with Raiola now in the fold, it’s natural to wonder if the Buckeyes can seal the deal with both or if Davis will start to look elsewhere in the coming months.

