Ohio State announced on Monday that senior associate athletic director for sport administration Jocelyn Gates will be leaving the athletic department this month to pursue another career opportunity.

“I want to sincerely thank Jocelyn for her work as a Buckeye over the course of the last year,” athletic director Gene Smith said in a press release. “She managed a tremendous amount of responsibility incredibly well. I’m thrilled for her and her family and I look forward to watching as her career progresses.”

Gates, who joined the Buckeyes last June, will be moving to Columbia, Mo., where her husband, Dennis Gates, was recently named the head coach at Missouri. Senior associate athletic director Carey Hoyt will take on Gates’ responsibility as a liaison with the football program and oversee football scheduling and bowl game planning.

“I am pleased to have Carey in place to take on these important football responsibilities,” Smith said. “Carey has been a key leader in our department since transitioning from coaching and she will bring exceptional communication skills and vision into this new role.”

After serving as Ohio State’ women’s gymnastics coach for 13 seasons, Hoyt joined the athletic department in 2017. She has served as the sport administrator for the women’s basketball and wrestling programs and also oversees the Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute and the Buckeyes’ name, image and likeness program.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

195 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees On Sunday

Tony Alford On TreVeyon Henderson: “He’s Making More Than I’m Making”

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s Assistant Coaches Wrap Up Spring Practice

CFL’s Edmonton Elks Sign Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones

Ohio State DE Mitchell Melton To Miss 2022 Season With Torn ACL

Ohio State RB Marcus Crowley Medically Retiring Due To Long-Term Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!