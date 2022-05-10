2024 Ohio State Football Commits

Keeping track of the elite prospects who have committed to the Buckeyes for the next recruiting cycle.

The Ohio State football program kicked off the next recruiting cycle in the best possible fashion, landing a commitment from the No. 1 overall prospect in the country in Arizona five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

He becomes the third five-star quarterback to commit to the Buckeyes since head coach Ryan Day took over the program ahead of the 2019 season, joining sophomore Kyle McCord and former signal-caller Quinn Ewers.

It’s just another example of how Ohio State continues to the recruit at the highest level in school history, both in the state and nationally – and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

With that said, below is a running tally of the Buckeyes’ commitments for the 2024 recruiting cycle, as well as links to their commitment and impact articles. It will be updated as additional prospects join the fold, culminating with the Early Signing Period in December 2023 and National Signing Day in February 2024.

Dylan Raiola

Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.

High School: Chandler

Size: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★★

Commitment Date: May 9, 2022

COMMITMENT • IMPACT ON THE CLASS (COMING SOON)

