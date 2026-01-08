Ohio State Star LB Arvell Reese Makes Decision on NFL Draft
Ohio State star linebacker Arvell Reese will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced on social media.
Reese thanked God, his family and his coaches and mentors before specifically thanking the Ohio State fan base and formally announcing his decision.
"I want to thank all of Buckeye Nation. It was truly an honor to suit up for the scarlet and grey. The love and support from this fan base is unmatched. I am looking forward to representing my family and my school in the 2026 NFL draft. Go Bucks!"
Reese, a First-Team AP All-American this season, played in all 14 games for Ohio State, tallying 69 combined tackles, including 10 for loss to go along with 6.5 sacks and two passes defended. Reese was a key cog last season to Ohio State's defense as well, playing all 16 games while tallying 43 combined tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss on the Buckeyes' national title run.
Reese is one of the top prospects on the board, and is expected to be an early selection in April's draft.