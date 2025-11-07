College football expert says two Ohio State stars could reach Heisman ceremony
Ohio State currently holds the No. 1 ranking in the country for several reasons. Still, one key factor in the Buckeyes' success is the play of quarterback Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith.
Sayin and Smith have been one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos of the season, and The Sporting News' Bill Bender thinks both of them will have a chance to win the Heisman Trophy.
"I think Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith will both end up in New York if this continues," Bender said on Thursday during the "Bobby Carpenter Show" on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
According to Fanduel, Sayin is the odds-on favorite at +150 to win the Heisman, with Smith tied for 5th at +3000.
Sayin is genuinely having a remarkable season, passing for 2,272 yards and throwing 23 touchdowns. Most impressively, he boasts the highest completion percentage in the nation at 80.7%.
While Smith is having a fantastic season himself, he has recorded 55 receptions for 725 yards and nine touchdowns.
Despite his talent, Smith probably won't get a shot at winning the Heisman this year, as fellow starting receiver Carnell Tate is having an outstanding season, and they are sharing production more evenly between them.
To win the Heisman Trophy, a wide receiver needs to have an extraordinary season, much like DeVonta Smith of Alabama did in 2020. Smith topped all of college football with 117 receptions, 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. A significant factor in Smith's impressive production was the absence of fellow star receiver Jaylen Waddle, who missed most of the season.
Had Waddle not been injured, Smith's statistics would have probably taken a hit. This would likely have paved the way for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, another Heisman finalist, to snag the award for himself.
Sayin is kind, like Jones was in 2020, but with both of his star receivers fully healthy. Every week, Sayin keeps getting better, and he's going to have two big games to close out his Heisman campaign.
At the end of November, Ohio State will head to Ann Arbor to face Michigan. If he performs well and leads the Buckeyes to the Big Ten title game against possibly No. 2-ranked Indiana, he could be bringing home the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 13
Winning the Heisman Trophy would be a tremendous honor for one of the Ohio State players; however, the primary goal in Columbus must be to secure the national championship for a second consecutive season.