2024 Ohio State Buckeyes 'Similar' To Last Season's Michigan National Championship Team?
The Ohio State Buckeyes enter sort of a transitional year, with coach Ryan Day turning over some of his staff and with key players from last year's team moving on to the NFL.
And especially after the departure of TTUN's coach to the NFL, it could be a good time for Day & Co. to put themselves back in place for a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.
On "The Number One College Football Show" RJ Young asked if this current team is similar to the 2015 Bucks team.
"This is the 2015 Ohio State Buckeyes. But remember what happened with the 2015 Ohio State Buckeyes, they didn't win the national title. The 2014 team did, and then the 2015 team brought back all these people and had all these expectations, and didn't win it.
Co-host Andy Staples had a better analogy, and it's one that Ohio State fans might not like, or they might, depending on your point of view.
"This team is very similar - and I know a lot of Ohio State fans don't want to hear this - to last year's Michigan team. In terms of how many people could be in the NFL right now, But decided to run it back."
Young is also excited about the proposition of Ryan Day and Chip Kelly working together in Columbus.
"I think this is where it gets fun. Ryan Day's been teasing giving up playcalling privileges, and with Bill O'Brien, we were like, 'Really?' But with Chip Kelly, we're like, 'Oh, ok, actually!' It feels good now. It felt like he was forcing it with Bill O'Brien, but it feels like something everyone is on board with now with Chip Kelly."
One of the biggest question marks for this offense moving forward is the quarterback, and Staples was very quick to throw in the name, Will Howard. While that may very well be the case, Young replied with the take that it might not really matter.
The quarterback position might be filled by just about anyone available in Columbus and this team could still be successful because of all the other pieces in place.
And while that's an exciting thought, everyone saw this team struggle last season with sub-par quarterback play. And no one wants to go through that again.