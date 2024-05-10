Ohio State Buckeyes New NFLers Get Jersey Numbers; Did Marvin Harrison Jr. Keep 18?
At the NFL Draft last month, four Ohio State Buckeyes heard their names called during the three-day extravaganza.
Standout receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went No. 4 overall to the Arizona Cardinals and was the first non-quarterback taken, before defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. went to the Cleveland Browns, tight end Cade Stover got selected by the Houston Texans and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg heard his name called by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Immediately after the draft, four other Buckeyes - safety Josh Proctor, receiver Xavier Johnson, linebacker Steele Chambers, and offensive lineman Matthew Jones - signed undrafted rookie free agent contracts.
On Friday, the players' numbers were revealed.
The two top players from Ohio State who were selected into the NFL - Harrison and Hall - will wear familiar numbers for Buckeyes fans. Harrison will wear No. 18 in Arizona while Hall will wear his college number of 51 for the Browns.
For Stover, his collegiate numbers of 8 and 16 were unavailable in Houston, so we'll have 87 on his jersey, while Eichenberg will wear his old high school number of 45 after wearing 35 at Ohio State. He couldn't wear 45 in Columbus because it's retired for former two-time Heisman Trophy winner, Archie Griffin.
All four of the UDFAs from Ohio State will have new numbers. Chambers will wear 51 in Detroit, Johnson will have 16 in Buffalo, Jones as been assigned 62 and Procter will wear 43 for the Jaguars.