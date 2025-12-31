Why the Ohio State WRs and Miami DBs are the real matchup to watch

If you need any last minute reading material to get ready for tonight's game, you have come to the right place. The Cotton Bowl has finally arrived where the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the Miami Hurricanes in what will be their first playoff matchup since the 2002 National Championship.

The Buckeyes will no doubt have their hands full tonight going up against a top-10 total defense according to sports reference. The Hurricanes come in ranked 7th against the run, while being ranked 32nd against the pass. That tells you all you need to know for where the main focus should be for Ryan Day and co.

The only other defense Ohio State faced in 2025 that is elite against the run, is Indiana who of course handed the Buckeyes their only loss. Bo Jackson was still able to rack up 83 rushing yards off 17 carries despite the tough matchup.

With the Hurricanes strength really being against the run. you never know how effective Jackson and co. will be after having more than three weeks off since the loss to Indiana. The offensive gameplan for Ohio State should be to attack the Miami secondary and really put the pressure on them to stop the run.

It is all going to come down between these wide reciver and defensive back matchups. Jeremiah Smith vs Xavier Lucas, and Carnell Tate vs OJ Frederique Jr. With the explosiveness both Smith and Tate bring, do not be surprised if the Hurricanes try to stack some safeties over the top to help with coverage. You would have to keep an eye on Jakobe Thomas if that happens. But being with star corner Damari Brown being ruled out for the game, it builds even more pressure on the corners and safeties.

Cotton Bowl initial injury report. Miami will be without CB Damari Brown pic.twitter.com/ixyk6ANyC3 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 29, 2025

In fact, do not be surprised if you see some aggressiveness out of Day right off the bat. I fully expect him to come out swinging with the play calling. Much like he did against Michigan when the first offensive play was a deep ball targeted for Carnell Tate. Even though it was incomplete, you knew right then and there that the Buckeyes would not be afraid to throw the ball, and you need that same mindset going up against a defense like the Hurricanes.

Julian Sayin even threw an interception that opening drive at Michigan and it did not phase Day to go away from trusting his quarterback. The same mindset needs to happen tonight, even if an early turnover from Sayin were to occur.

You have to be aggressive against the Miami secondary making them be the ones worried about their defensive gameplan. On top of Smith and Tate, you still can not forget about Max Klare and Brandon Inniss. Simply put, the Buckeyes have more than enough on offense to put to rest all of the Hurricanes hype.