Ryan Day shares one-word statement about upcoming College Football Playoff rankings
As the college football world prepares for the first round of the College Football Playoff rankings to be announced Tuesday night, there is plenty of debate for who should hold the No. 1 spot.
No. 1 Ohio State enters at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll, behind No. 2 Indiana and No. 3 Texas A&M. Notably, the 9-0 Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten conference as the 8-0 Buckeyes sit close behind them.
During Tuesday afternoon’s media availability, coach Ryan Day was asked how interested he will be in the upcoming CFP rankings, keeping his answer short and sweet.
“Whatever,” Day said. “I mean, what does it matter if we don’t win this Saturday, right? But I get it, it’s great for the fans, it’s great for the sport, which is great for all of us.”
Coming into the rankings, the Buckeyes appear to be the clear-cut favorite to hold the No. 1 spot. However, the biggest roadblock between Ohio State and the top seed is Big Ten leader Indiana.
Despite Ohio State’s dominant season thus far, many point to Indiana’s multiple high-profile victories, most importantly their upset in Eugene, Oregon, against the then-No. 3 Oregon Ducks, as reason the Hoosiers deserve the top spot.
Not since the 2018 CFP rankings has a reigning national champion entered the rankings as No. 1. That year, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 to win the national championship, and later that year, were ranked No. 1 for the first edition of the 2018-2019 rankings.
Closing out his answer, Day added that he has little to no interest in keeping up with Tuesday’s broadcast of the rankings.
“I’m glad they do it, but it’s not something that really matters to us,” Day said. “The TVs are always on, so I’m sure somebody will be watching it, but it won’t be me.”
Last season, the Buckeyes debuted at No. 2 in the CFP rankings behind No. 1 Oregon. Ohio State kept the No. 2 spot until its loss to the Michigan Wolverines at the end of the season, knocking them down to No. 6. The Buckeyes entered the CFP as the No. 8 seed, hosting their first-ever playoff home game, defeating the No. 9 seed Tennessee Volunteers, and later going on to win the national championship.
This first CFP Top 25 rankings show airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN and FuboTV.