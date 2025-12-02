Ryan Day uses iconic Curt Cignetti "Google Me" line before Big Ten title game
Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has mutual respect for Indiana's Curt Cignetti despite the objective remaining the same this Saturday in Indianapolis: winning a Big Ten title at Lucas Oil Stadium, the same venue that witnessed the Buckeyes' last conference title win in 2020 against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Five years later, the stakes are much bigger. With the College Football Playoff expanding from four teams to 12 teams and the implementation of NIL into the fold, the matchup between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers could go down as one of the biggest conference title games in recent memory. In fact, a solid argument could be made that it's the most important conference title game since it was introduced 14 years ago.
Day and Cignetti will meet in front of nationally televised audience where someone's undefeated season will officially be history entering the 12-team playoff. Nonetheless, though, Day didn't hesitate when compilmenting Cignetti about his two-year turnaround in Bloomington.
Meeting with media members Sunday evening over Zoom, Day said he is excited to compete against a highly respected coach, noting that Cignetti's perceived egotistical personality should be interpreted as a sign of confidence, not cockiness.
Brash, if you will.
“I know people laugh about some of the comments he makes about ‘Google him’ and all that, but it’s true, and he’s been around football his whole life," Day said. "It just makes sense to him; he’s been around it. Been around winning football.”
These words of wisdom toward Day were nearly identical to those of Cignetti, who opted to put Day on a well-deserved pedestal.
“Ryan Day is a great coach,” Cignetti said. “He’ll be one of the legends of the game someday,”
Day took the high road, however as he graciously acknowledged Cignetti's remarks.
“Well, that’s quite a compliment,” Day said. “I appreciate him saying that. Not too sure what to think of that, got a lot of football to coach before any of those types of conversations."
Both teams didn't play each other during the regular-season, making the matchup fascinating given the elite talent comprised on both sides.
Regardless of who wins, the feeling is mutual. Both teams are at the height of their crafts. Quite frankly, the Big Ten can't ask for much more regarding two teams who dare to be great.
Come Saturday night, we'll find out which one gets the last laugh with newfound momentum entering the postseason tournament.