Son of Ohio State Coach Reveals Scary Fact About Michigan Aftermath
The Ohio State Buckeyes' loss to the Michigan Wolverines now feels like distant history, as they went on to win the national championship on Monday.
However, for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, the defeat likely still stings.
Why? Not because the Buckeyes lost to their archrival, but because of what Day had to go through following the game.
Day's son, R.J., has unveiled to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that Day's family had to have security at its house in the wake of the rough loss.
“We had security at our house. School was really bad,” R.J. said. “I didn’t really leave the house much ’til after the Tennessee game (three weeks after the Michigan game, in the CFP first round). It was rough, but you’ve got to hang on in those rough times because eventually things will turn back around again.”
R.J.'s revelation gives even more meaning to Kirk Herbstreit's comments on Day in the closing moments of Ohio State's National Championship Game win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where Herbstreit—a friend of Day's—said that he knew what Day had been going through.
This is certainly a rather scary thought. You lose a football game, and suddenly, your life—and the lives of your family members—is in danger.
At this point, most Buckeyes fans have surely let bygones be bygones, as Day did an incredible job leading his team through the College Football Playoff. Ohio State reeled off wins over Tennessee, Oregon and Texas before finally defeating Notre Dame for the title.