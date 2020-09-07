Labor Day Special: Top Ohio State Bench Press Performances at NFL Combine

The first Monday in September, Labor Day, is a creation of the labor movement and dedicated to the social/economic achievements of American workers.

In honor of this national holiday, we take a look at some former Ohio State football players (since the turn of the century) that gave monstrous efforts on the bench press during their NFL Combine experience. One of many tests at the league’s annual pre-draft event, prospects attempt to hoist 225 pounds as many times as the can to display strength.

Here are some of the strongest Buckeyes ever, along with their position and number of reps.

45 - Mike Kudla (linebacker/defensive end)

37 - Vernon Gholston (defensive lineman)

36 - Corey Linsley (offensive lineman)

33 - Davon Hamilton (defensive tackle)

33 - Marcus Green (defensive tackle)

32 - Thaddeus Gibson (defensive end)

32 - Ross Homan (linebacker)

28 - Jonah Jackson (offensive lineman)

28 - Jack Mewhort (offensive lineman)

28 - Brian Rolle (linebacker)

Honorable Mention: Rob Sims (27), Jeff Heuerman (26), Ryan Shazier (25), Jalyn Holmes (25) and Beanie Wells (25) all narrowly missed the cut here.

Note: The list above does not include any numbers reported at various “Pro Days” or other individual workouts.

Official Record: The NFL Combine record for most reps is recognized at 49 by Stephen Paea (Oregon State) in 2011, although it's been reported that Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman Justin Ernest pumped out 51 way back in 1999.

Rest in Peace: Kudla unfortunately passed away unexpectedly in 2018. He memorably overcame a battle with Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis, a rare illness that causes high fever and eye damage, back in 2003 before returning to Ohio State. He still holds the program max bench-press record (one rep) at a staggering 610 pounds.

Still in the League: Linsley is the starting center for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay while Hamilton (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jackson (Detroit Lions) were both third-round selections, two picks apart, in the recent 2020 NFL Draft. Holmes is currently with the Minnesota Vikings.

Strong Year: Linsley, Mewhort and Shazier all delivered their impressive showings at the same combine in 2014.

