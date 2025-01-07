Texas QB Opens Up on His Time With Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be facing the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, meaning they will be facing their former quarterback: Quinn Ewers.
You may not even remember, but Ewers actually began his collegiate career at Ohio State back in 2021, but he never even got to throw a pass thanks to the presence of C.J. Stroud.
Ewers made the decision to transfer after the season and landed in Texas, which has proven to be a smart decision for the signal-caller as far as playing time is concerned.
In the lead up to his showdown with his old Buckeyes squad, Ewers opened up about his short time in Columbus, and he had nothing but good things to say.
"Learned a lot when I was there under Coach Day and CJ Stroud," Ewers said, via Eleven Warriors. "Super thankful for that time that I got to spend there. Like I said, I learned a whole lot. So I don't regret any decision I've made on going or anything like that, but the main reason I went was I felt like I had a great relationship with the coaching staff, and they were winning a lot of games I wanted to go be part of something like that."
It didn't take long for Ewers to establish himself as Texas' starting quarterback, as he was thrust under center during his first season with the Longhorns.
During his third—and possibly final—season at Arlington, Ewers has thrown for 3,189 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 66.5 percent of his passes.
The 21-year-old is widely expected to declare for the NFL Draft.