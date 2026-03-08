Bruce Thornton Becomes Ohio State’s All-Time Leading Scorer in Win Over Indiana

Bruce Thornton entered Ohio State’s final game of the regular season just 12 points away from history. Just before halftime, he knocked down a three to become Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer.

At the half, Thornton was honored alongside Dennis Hopson, who previously held the program record. The moment couldn’t have been scripted any better. With the arena filled with 18,000+ fans on Senior Night and Bruce Thornton Bobblehead Night, he led his team to one final win at the Schottenstein Center.

Bruce Thornton is now Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer pic.twitter.com/aBJPrpkR4x — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) March 8, 2026

Thornton’s Buckeye legacy

When asked how he hopes his legacy is remembered, Thornton kept it simple. “Just a guy that gave his all for all four years,” he said. “Just a guy that gave Buckeye Nation 100% of me each and every night.”

Buckeye Nation will certainly miss Thornton—one of the most memorable and impactful players to come through the program in recent years. Head coach Jake Diebler said the moment is bittersweet.

“Bruce is part of our family,” Diebler said. “All the way down to my kids, my wife and I, we view him as part of our family, and that’s pretty special.”

Thornton also ranks in the top 10 in program history in assists, three-pointers made, and games started. His efficiency also cements history—he is the only player with multiple 150-assist, sub-50 turnover seasons.

The crowd reaction at the Schott when Bruce Thornton nailed a three to break the program’s scoring record.

🎟️ Attendance: 18,809 pic.twitter.com/guisjKSkBx — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) March 8, 2026

The win over Indiana

With the 91-78 win over the Hoosiers, the Buckeyes secured their 20th win of the season and have likely solidified their NCAA Tournament resume, which would mark Thornton’s first March Madness appearance and Ohio State’s first since 2022.

After getting down 5-0 to start the game, the Buckeyes went on a 6-0 scoring run and never trailed again.

It was another balanced scoring effort, and it was only fitting that Thornton led the charge with 25 points and seven assists. Amare Bynum and John Mobley Jr. both finished with 18 points, Devin Royal scored 12, and Taison Chatman added 11 off the bench as the Buckeyes closed out the regular season with momentum.

Aaron Craft waiting on his Bruce Thornton bobblehead ahead of Senior Day: Ohio State vs. Indiana pic.twitter.com/OGMMjjV5U0 — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) March 7, 2026

What’s next for the Buckeyes?

The Big Ten Tournament seeding will be finalized on Sunday, March 8. All 18 teams will participate in the tournament, which runs March 10–15 at the United Center in Chicago.

The top four seeds receive a triple-bye to the quarterfinals, seeds 5–8 earn a double-bye and seeds 9–14 receive a single-bye. With this win, the Buckeyes will likely earn the No. 7 or No. 8 seed and secure a double-bye.

Following the Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed on Selection Sunday—March 15 on CBS.