Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Hints at Replacing Ohio State for Texas Tech on 2026 Schedule

Ohio State’s 2026 football schedule is one of the toughest in the country this upcoming season. Especially with the Buckeyes having National Championship aspirations following their first round 24-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the college football playoffs last season. Buckeyes’ nation is also expecting them to repeat their 14-7-win last season in Austin to the Texas Longhorns in week one. Unlike Ohio State, the Longhorns failed to make the College Football Playoff altogether.

The repeat matchup against the two schools isn’t until September, but Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is already giving the Buckeyes some bulletin board material as well as media pundits to talk about until then. Especially, with Sarkisian hinting that they could potentially drop OSU off their schedule for a former conference rival.

"Joey [McGuire] was great about it," Sarkisian recently said on Up and Adams. "I wouldn't expect anything less from his response about changing our openers. How about we change our second game of the season and maybe we've got something to talk about.”

Over the last month both Schools have been going back and forth about their schedules. Texas is scheduled to play Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M, meanwhile the Red Raiders play Abilene Christian, Oregon State, Houston, Sam Houston, Colorado, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Arizona, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and TCU.

According to Anwar Richardson of orangebloods.com’s report back in May, Steve Sarkisian

was speaking at The Touchdown Club of Houston. During that appearance took a shot at the Red Raiders schedule, saying, "There's a team in our state that plays in another conference that has a schedule that I would argue if I played with our twos and our threes," he said, "We could go undefeated, and they'll probably make the College Football Playoff this year."

His comments caught the eye of Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell, who clapped back at Sarkisian and the Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte.

Saying, "Schedule us then!”, Wrote Campbell on X. Adding, "We’ve been talking about it for years and we are more than willing!!"

Steve Sarkisian highlighted at time that they would be honoring the return trips after scheduling both Michigan and Ohio State over the next two years. However, he did leave the door open for a possible square off following the next two years for non-conferences opponents.

"Yeah, you know, I think there's a couple things, there's layers to this. Bear with my answer, "First of all, we're gonna honor Ohio State and Michigan. You know, that we went there, we went to Ann Arbor, we went to Columbus, and we're gonna honor those return trips. So, for the next two years, we know what our non-conference schedule is gonna look like, and that's the right thing to do. We made the commitment to play them. Now we'll honor that commitment for them to come play us here. I think anything beyond that is up for discussion.

"We need to take a good hard look at what our non-conference schedule looks like beyond the next two years."