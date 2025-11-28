The history of Ohio State and Michigan's "The Game" by the numbers
Packers against Bears, Lakers against Celtics, and Yankees against Red Sox are just a few of the most legendary rivalries in all of sports. However, none of them are defined by a single game every season the way Michigan against Ohio State is.
Of all the legendary sports rivalries to heat up throughout the past century and beyond, only one of them has a nickname as simple and appropriate as "The Game". It's extremely fitting for a rivalry that's 129 years old.
Ohio State plays Michigan this Saturday inside Michigan Stadium. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayan looks to continue an impressive Heisman campaign against a competent Michigan defense averaging 17.9 points allowed.
Recent history
Despite a national championship win from Ohio State within the past four years, the Buckeyes have failed to beat Michigan during that time. The last time Ohio State beat Michigan in the regular season was in 2019 when they destroyed Michigan 56 to 27. The Buckeyes were led by New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields and Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins.
Michigan also has a national championship win during the four years they've beat Ohio State. Last year's matchup between the two schools was an intense one. Michigan went into "The Game" last year with just seven wins and five losses while Ohio State had ten wins and one loss to Oregon earlier in the season. Following the shocking 13 to 10 victory, Michigan tried blatantly disrespecting Ohio State.
"The 2024 edition of Ohio State-Michigan brought high tension and short tempers after the Wolverines tried to plant their flag in the center of Buckeye Stadium, causing a huge postgame brawl after Michigan's 13-10 upset of No. 6 Ohio State."- Kalan Hooks of ESPN
The bad blood and memory of this moment is sure to bleed into tomorrow's matchup. Ohio State went on to become the first team in the College Football Playoff to win the national championship with two losses. They convincingly defeated Oregon for redemption and then later beat Notre Dame 34 to 23 to become national champions.
Greater history of "The Game"
These two Big 10 programs had to earn the nickname "The Game". While there isn't a definitive year Ohio State's annual matchup against Michigan began being called "The Game", there's evidence to suggest what decade the nickname became popularized.
The rivalry's most competitive decade made a simple rivalry into an annual bloodbath. From 1969 to 1978, Bo Schembechler's Michigan teams went 5-4-1 against Woody Hayes' Ohio State squads. At this time, both schools were dominant powerhouse. The regular season game every season usually determined who won the Big 10 conference and which one of them would play in the Rose Bowl.
It was sometime during this period that "The Game" nickname became etched in college football history.
How to watch & predictions
Watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday at 12:00pm Eastern on FOX inside Michigan Stadium.
The Ohio State is easily the best defense in college football at the moment. The Buckeyes are allowing 34.3 less yards per game than the second-ranked Toledo Rockets defense. This is with quarterback Julian Sayan and receiver Jeremiah Smith electrifying crowds all across the country. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and head coach Sherrone Moore have enjoyed a much better season compared to where they were at this point last season.
The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 15 with nine wins and just two losses. ESPN bet has Ohio State favored to win the game with a -9.5 spread and -400 money line odds to win the game outright.