These Two Buckeyes Will Benefit From Devin Royal’s Transfer From Ohio State

Devin Royal’s heading east. Ohio State’s starting forward is now officially Ohio State’s former starting forward. Late Monday, On3 reported that Royal has committed to Villanova for his senior season.

For Ohio State, it’s now next man up.

Or, more realistically, next men up.

That means you, Amare Bynum and Anthony Thompson.

Royal, 6-foot-7, 210 pounds had been a homegrown talent for Ohio State having attended nearby Pickerington Central for high school where he earned the honor of Ohio Mr. Basketball following his senior season. He earned All-State recognition in both his junior and senior seasons. In late March, Royal announced his decision to enter the transfer portal before making it official when the portal opened last week.

Ohio State will have to replace quite a bit of production from Royal. In his third season with the Buckeyes, Royal started 32 games and averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He shot better than 47% from the field. In total, Royal played 96 games with the Scarlet and Gray, averaging 10.6 points and 4.9 rebounds over three seasons while spending time at both forward spots.

But there’s a reason Royal’s now a Wildcat.

Freshman Recruit Expected to Make Immediate Impact for Buckeyes

Ohio State is seemingly loaded at the forward spots with bouncy freshman Amare Bynum, who scored in double figures in four of the Buckeyes’ final five games, returning for his sophomore season. Bynum averaged just under 10 points and four boards for the season and flashed superstar potential over the season’s final month. The eye test would tell you he’ll find himself in the NBA’s Draft Lottery next summer.

Joining Bynum at forward is incoming freshman Anthony Thompson, a top 10 recruit nationally and Ohio State’s first McDonald’s high school All-American signee since NBA guard D’Angelo Russell. Thompson’s a five-star who chose the Buckeyes over dozens of schools including North Carolina and Michigan.

The addition of Thompson, combined with Bynum’s return, meant that Royal would likely spend his senior season coming off the bench had he elected to stay in Columbus for his final college campaign. As a Sixth Man he’d instantly have become one of the country’s best within that role, but you certainly can’t blame Royal for wanting to finish his career as a starter. That’s something that should be all but guaranteed at Villanova.

Bynum and Thompson aren’t the only Buckeyes who stand to benefit from Royal’s exit. A pair of portal additions, guard Justin Pippen, formerly of Cal, and big man Andrija Jelavic, a Kentucky transfer, will have plenty of opportunities to contribute as likely starters with their new squad.