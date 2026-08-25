Ohio State's season gets underway next Saturday in a Week 1 opening game vs. Ball State at home in Columbus.

Even though it's late August, though, On3's Brett McMurphy opted to make full season predictions, which include the Buckeyes.

McMurphy broke down every single major college football team and their bowl chances, but regarding the postseason, it's bigger stakes for Ohio State.

Two years ago, the Buckeyes won a national title over Notre Dame to end a decade-long drought. Last season, Ohio State fell short of expectations and suffered a setback in the Cotton Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes. Entering this season, expectations have been reset, and yet again, they're nearly identical: contending for a national title is on the table.

Can Ohio State Win Two Titles in Three Seasons?

According to McMurphy, Ohio State will earn the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff and a Rose Bowl berth against the hypothetically eighth-seeded Texas Longhorns in a would-be Week 2 rematch.

Should Ohio State survive a vaunted Longhorns offensive attack led by quarterback Arch Manning, the Buckeyes would have to get through the Texas Tech Raiders in the Sugar Bowl. In this simulation, they will have defeated the would-be Mountain West champion UNLV Runnin' Rebels in the opening round before knocking out the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals.

Ohio State would then transition to the national title game against the Oregon Ducks in a potential trilogy game should both teams play in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis following their regular-season tilt in Columbus in November. In a hypothetical, should Ohio State win both games, it's not gonna matter come Monday, Jan. 25, in Las Vegas.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning will finally get over the hump, giving his program their national title and leaving the Buckeyes 1-1 in their last two national title appearances.

If this were to transpire, it would likely put a stain on coach Ryan Day's legacy for the wrong reasons. He would have one ring instead of two rings, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith would be prevented from winning two national titles in three years, while still being left with the Empty, feeling of just one.

Regardless of what happens, it's a big year for Ohio State. It's a year where it can contend for national title. And if it does, the expectations to finish the job that Day's legacy-defining off-season lesson has taught will be fully realized if it does, in fact, leave Las Vegas as a champion.