This Ryan Day Quote Will Pump Up Ohio State Buckeyes Fans
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are excited to get their 2024 season started a week from Saturday. They will take on Akron, a game that they are expected to completely dominate.
While the excitement surrounding Week 1 is rising rapidly, Ohio State has huge goals for the upcoming campaign. The team truly has a "championship or bust" mentality.
Keeping that in mind, Day has provided a quote that will pump up every Buckeyes fans. When talking about the 2024 season, as shared by The Athletic, Day dropped a very bold statement.
He was talking about players choosing to return to Ohio State to go for a championship. Day understands what that means for the program this year.
“They came back for a reason. We are thinking big, they’re thinking big, we know what’s at stake and we want to do everything we can to have them leave a legacy behind and a bunch of hardware.”
Those are high expectations, but they're the right expectations. On paper, there is no reason why the Buckeyes shouldn't compete for a championship this season.
Recently, Paul Finebaum stated that he thinks Day could be coaching for his job this season. Finebaum believes that if Ohio State doesn't beat Michigan this year and then loses early in the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes could choose to move on from their head coach.
Clearly, there is a lot of pressure on Ohio State this season.
With great talent comes great pressure. The Buckeyes can feel that pressure, but they are also extremely confident. However, that confidence cannot turn into cockiness.
Every game must be played and Ohio State will have to earn each and every win. Just because they are arguably the most talented team in the nation does not mean that the final scores will indicate that.
Hopefully, Day and the Buckeyes will be able to remain grounded throughout the season. If they can take the year week by week and bring their best to each and every matchup, they should be fine.
All of that being said, the quest for a championship is about to begin. Both Day and the team have one goal in mind, which is bringing a National Championship back to Columbus.