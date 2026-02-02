Three Areas Where Ohio State Football Could Be Even Better in 2026

Ohio State will be starting spring practices right around the corner, and it’s now time to begin thinking about next season.

The Buckeyes have lost several players to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal; however, they still boast a wealth of talent on their roster.

Ohio State has a few areas to improve on from last season, but here are some places where it might see progress.

Julian Sayin

Ohio State's quarterback, Julian Sayin had a commendable season, but there's certainly room for growth this fall. In 2025, Sayin stepped in as the starting quarterback and performed well, throwing for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 77% of his passes.

He did exhibit some inconsistencies during Ohio State's two losses to Indiana and Miami, which might be attributed to his lack of experience.

Often, a talented quarterback will make a significant leap from their first season as a starter to their next, and Sayin could be the next great college quarterback poised to take that jump.

Another way to support Sayin is by bringing in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith has a wealth of experience coaching at the NFL level, and he could come in and teach Sayin some NFL concepts that would enhance his performance on the field.

Running game

Ohio State's running game faced several challenges last season, mainly because it relied on two freshman running backs. Bo Jackson and Isaiah West stepped up to handle the backfield duties, and this upcoming season, they should be able to build on their experience from last year and translate it into improved performance.

Smith's offense has a proven track record of effectively involving running backs, consistently delivering impressive rushing performances at nearly every NFL team he has been with. If Smith can devise a scheme to get both Jackson and West going, the Buckeyes' rushing attack could elevate to an entirely new level.

Kicking game

Many Ohio State fans found it hard to watch the special teams' performance last season, especially the kicking unit. Kicker Jayden Fields had a tough year, finishing 16 for 20 on field goals. His most notable miss came in the Big Ten title game against Indiana, where he missed a crucial 27-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Fields was not consistent enough for a team aiming to win a championship. This offseason, Ohio State bolstered its roster by signing Baylor kicker Connor Hawkins, who successfully converted 18 out of 22 field goal attempts last season, including three out of four from over 50 yards.