The Ohio State Buckeyes have done what many have asked them to do: get a new kicker.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 college football campaign for the Buckeyes, the team's only two losses were examined with increasing frustration. In the Big Ten title game, a game-tying field goal within 30 yards was missed by senior kicker Jayden Fielding. Then, the following game weeks later in the College Football Playoffs, his kick went wide on a momentum-altering attempt before halftime.

With such struggles, it became clear that the Buckeyes needed to survey the remaining Class of 2026 kickers and the NCAA Transfer Portal to find a solution.

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, the Buckeyes did just that and got Baylor transfer kicker Connor Hawkins to commit to joining the program for the 2026 season. He was a perfect 37-for-37 on extra points and went 18-for-22 on field goals. He also tacked through a 54-yarder as his longest last season.

This addition is expected to be a clear upgrade for the special teams as the program looks to put Fielding in the past.

The missing piece

This offseason, Ohio State saw Fielding head on to the next chapter of his life due to graduation with backup Jackson Courville transferring to Tulane. That means the Baylor transfer is going to be all by himself in the Buckeyes' special teams room.

Hawkins was expected to visit the Buckeyes on Thursday, Jan. 15, and while he still might, he decided to commit to the program a day prior. That shows he must be invested in what the Buckeyes were building, or Ohio State broke open the bank for him.

He was the starting kicker for the Bears in 2025 as just a redshirt freshman, connecting on three field goals from beyond 50 yards.

Being able to knock through kicks from that type of distance alone made him a sought-after target in the portal by many teams across the country.

For the Buckeyes, they've never had a kicker who's had a 50+-yard leg, let alone someone who could do it consistently. However, one of the more difficult kicks to make, due to its perceived ease, is from roughly 20-40 yards. Fielding's miss in the Big Ten title game, which ended up giving the championship to the Indiana Hoosiers, came from 28 yards out.

Fortunately, Hawkins went 10-for-10 from that window of range in 2025.

The Buckeyes missed out on an undefeated season and conference championship heading into the CFP, then were knocked out in the opening round. If they had had a reliable kicker, everything could have been different, and instead, the Buckeye faithful could be looking at the program competing in the national championship on Monday. Instead, they're watching, thinking of what could've been.

Oftentimes, you'll see players who enter the portal only have a year of eligibility left, or if they do have more, they're unpolished. Hawkins, though, is a good mix of talented and polished, while also having two to three years left of college ball eligibility.

Even if somehow he gets passed over heading into 2026, he'll still have a chance to continue developing and stick with the program. With the team's seemingly yearly struggles from whoever's staring down the uprights, they can't afford to just have a shoo-in.

The Buckeyes next kicker has to be elite.

Hawkins is just the 12th transfer the Buckeyes have landed this offseason, with tight end Mason Williams, safeties Terry Moore and Earl Little Jr, and defensive linemen James Smith and Qua Russaw taking most of the excitement and headlines.

The Buckeyes are expected to continue to stay active in the portal as the window of newcomers entering dies down. Reportedly, the coaching staff is looking to build competition with Hawkins to get the best out of the team's next starting kicker.