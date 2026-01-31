Ohio State Will Be Without Promising Sophomore for Spring Practice

Julian Sayin's arm might be getting more work than anyone intended come spring. That's because Ohio State will be without their top two running backs, Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, once spring ball commences.

During an appearance on Columbus' 97.1 The Fan, Day delivered news that Jackson and West, each of whom is coming off an impressive freshman campaign, will both be sidelined for spring ball due to shoulder surgery.

Most coaches want their position groups in-synch and operating as a unit, but I don't think dual shoulder surgeries is what Day and the Buckeyes coaches had in mind for the talented pair of second-year runners.

Jackson led the Buckeyes in rushing with 1,090 yards and six touchdowns and added another 200 yards by way of 19 catches, one of which went for a score. He also accounted for OSU's longest run last fall, 64 yards.

West had just 61 total touch (59 rushes, 2 receptions), but was often impactful. The true freshman had 310 yards on the ground, good enough for third on the team and scored twice. His two receptions went for 12 yards.

The absence of the top two backs on the depth chart means we might see Sayin air it out a bit more during this spring's 15 practices. That could be beneficial to incoming super freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. who will compete to earn playing time alongside the likes of the otherworldly Jeremiah Smith and consistent veteran Brandon Inniss.

Buckeyes will be without Bo Jackson and Isaiah West

Then again, Ryan Day and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith are smart enough to not overdue it with Sayin during the spring. The offensive minds will likely settle for an even mix of Sayin slinging darts to Smith, Inniss, and Henry Jr. and pairing his right shoulder with lots and lots of ice.

When Sayin and the Buckeye staff opt to keep things on the ground they'll likely do so with a buffet of hungry runners. Freshman running back/athlete Legend Bey should get plenty of opportunities, along with Florida Gators transfer Ja'Kobi Jackson, former four-star prospect Anthony "Tubro" Rogers, and others.

Ja'Kobi Jackson is easily the most experienced of the backups. After 20 games in Junior College Jackson spent the last two seasons with the Gators, rushing for more than 600 with seven touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes in his two years in Gainesville.

The running back depleted Buckeyes open spring practice on March 10th and wrap things up with their annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 18th.