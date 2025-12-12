Two Ohio State Buckeyes join Julian Sayin as Heisman Top 10 finishers

The Heisman trophy race seemed to be competitive up until the BIG10 championship game. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin faced Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The two expected frontrunners for the trophy faced off and Mendoza was the victor. DraftKings Sportsbook has Mendoza's odds to win the award set at -2500 at the moment. This means Mendoza is heavily favored to win the trophy.

Ohio State wins the unofficial team Heisman award though as three players were ranked inside the top 10 for voting. Players on both sides of the ball represented the Buckeyes on the list before the winner is announced this Saturday.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) scrambles with the ball Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, and Caleb Downs make top 10

Ohio State has earned everything they've received this season. A tight loss to the undefeated BIG10 champions is nothing to dwell on for a team as talented Ohio State. Julian Sayin's inclusion in the top was a given. The sophomore quarterback is the second betting favorite and has shown great poise this season despite his youth.

Sayin has thrown for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He's led the Buckeyes to 12 regular season wins and just one loss. Sayin's favorite target also made the top 10 in Heisman voting.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith placed sixth in Heisman voting. Smith collected 80 catches, 1,086 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. This season is paired with his impressive freshman campaign. MLast season he caught 15 touchdowns, 76 catches, and 1,315 yards.

Smith still is not draft eligible and will spend one more season as a student-athlete.

Defensive Heisman candidates

Junior Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is draft eligible and considering his three seasons at Ohio State, he's ready to be an NFL draft prospect after this season. Downs placed ninth in the Heisman voting.

THE only School with multiple players in the🔝1️⃣0️⃣ @HeismanTrophy Race & there are 3️⃣ of them 💥



🏅 @juliansayin2 Finalist

🏅 @Jermiah_Smith1 6th

🏅 @caleb_downs2 9th pic.twitter.com/Yf0DIXyocB — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 12, 2025

The safety had 60 combined tackles, one sack, two interceptions, and five tackles for loss. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Downs as his No. 12 best overall prospect. There was a fourth Ohio State Buckeye worthy of a top 10 honor.

Mel Kiper Jr. also ranked Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese as his No. 4 overall prospect. Reese is an all-around 6-foot-4 linebacker with 62 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, and ten tackles for loss. His explosiveness and smart instincts at a position that relies so heavily on quick decision-making and sudden lateral movements. Seeing Reese in the top 10 for Heisman candidates as well wouldn't have been a surprise either.

Ohio State is currently waiting for the winner of No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoffs this Saturday at 12:00pmET on ABC/ESPN.