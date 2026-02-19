Three Buckeyes Ryan Day Can't Afford to Take a Step Back Next Season

Over the last two seasons, the Ohio State Buckeyes have remained consistently atop the college football world as one of the best programs in the nation, making the CFP both years and winning one title.

The Buckeyes will be losing plenty of talent this upcoming season though. With up to five players expected to go in the first round, and a few others entering the draft as well, it’ll be a tough year for the Buckeyes to reload.

Here are three players that can not take a step back next season if the team is going to remain a powerhouse.

Julian Sayin

Everything clicked for Sayin as he made his college debut this past season. He completed passes at a nation-leading 77% mark while throwing 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns on eight interceptions.

Sayin had the benefit of having two high-caliber wideouts in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. He also had a solid tight end in Max Klare as a valid checkdown option. He’ll be losing Klare and Tate this year, and will have to operate with some new receivers.

It can be difficult for a player to continue developing after having a great season. Teams have already started figuring out what Sayin can handle, and what he can’t. They’ll be scheming up new concepts every week to throw him off balance.

Sayin will also likely be dealing with several new offensive lineman this year. His biggest weakness became facing serious pressure against teams like Indiana and Miami, which stunted the whole offense.

If Sayin takes a step back, the offense will regress as a whole. He has to make sure he continues to develop and his second season as a starting quarterback goes just as well as his first.

Bo Jackson

In his true freshman season, Jackson became one of the Buckeyes most consistent and reliable running backs.

He began the season third on the depth chart behind CJ Donaldson and James Peoples, but after having back-to-back 100 yard games with under 10 attempts, he was promoted to the starter.

He never gave that role back up, running for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns on the season, with another 200 yards and a score in the pass game.

Jackson struggled to remain consistent at points throughout the season. He had a stretch of games where he struggled to reach 70 yards, and had two games under 50.

He picked it up late in the season, going over 100 in four of his final seven games.

Now it’s time for Jackson to prove he can take the next step, and consistently deliver. Ohio State’s run game will already be a question mark heading into next season. The team can’t afford any drop off from Jackson.

Payton Pierce

A talented linebacker with a nose for the football, Pierce was often forgotten playing alongside Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles. Now it’ll be Pierce’s turn to shine and really show what he can do.

Pierce logged 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception as a rotational piece of the linebacker core last season. He also forced and recovered a fumble against Miami in the playoffs.

Pierce has shown the talent needed to be Ohio State’s next star linebacker. The next test is for him to be able to do it while taking the bulk of the reps.

If he continues to develop, the Buckeyes could have another first round talent on their hands. If he regresses, the whole defense will be taking a step back for Ryan Day’s unit this year.