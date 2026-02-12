Ohio State Deserves To Have These Five First-Round Picks in 2026 NFL Draft

Few programs are positioned to make a bigger statement in this year’s NFL Draft than Ohio State.

With up to five Buckeyes projected as first-round selections, the talent leaving Columbus could shape the top of the draft board.

Here’s a closer look at the five Buckeyes who could come off the board early and why each has a legitimate first-round case.

Caleb Downs

The best defensive back in the draft, Downs will be hearing his name called early in the draft. He’s an aggressive, downfield safety who also has some of the best coverage skills in the nation.

He finished his college career with 257 tackles, six picks and two All-American nods. He is the best talent in the draft, and arguably has the most career production of any prospect.

He’ll be gone in the top 10, and should be the first defensive non-pass rusher to hear their name called.

Arvell Reese

Reese is a unique prospect as teams will have a decision on just what position to play him. He has shown skill as both an off-ball linebacker and a true EDGE.

He had 69 total tackles and 6.5 sacks last season. While his production did decline near the end of the season, hurting his draft value a little, he still showed he can be a true game-wrecker on defense and a top 10 talent.

As an EDGE, he showed off a bag of pass rushing abilities along with a knack for setting the edge in the run game. He has a quick get off, and while he may need to improve his strength if he plays off ball, Reese has been able to adapt consistently at Ohio State.

As a Mike linebacker, he has the sideline to sideline speed coaches look for. He’s smart enough to diagnose plays and could be a three-down linebacker, who still has plenty of potential as a blitzer.

Carnell Tate

Tate is a big play waiting to happen. He has some of the best deep route running of any wide receiver and has the hands to find success in the short game too.

He had 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career. He has some of the best run after catch talent in football, and should hear his name called within the first 10 picks.

The knock on Tate will be that he played alongside Jeremiah Smith, who ate most of the coverage. That may drop his value a little, but you still need plenty of talent for that kind of production.

Sonny Styles

Styles managed to stand out as one of the NCAA’s top linebackers, despite playing alongside Reese.

Styles collected 82 tackles this season and according to PFF, did not miss a single tackle. That kind of production and consistency is nearly impossible to find.

Factor in a 100 tackle season in his junior year while the Buckeyes won a National Championship, and Styles should be an easy decision for a first round pick.

He will likely fall a little due to being overshadowed by Reese and Downs. Styles will still likely hear his name called just outside the top 10 to a team looking for a true off-ball linebacker.

Kayden MacDonald

In his first year as a true starter, MacDonald became one of football's best interior defensive lineman.

He had 65 tackles, nine TFLs and three sacks on his way to earning a unanimous All-American nod. He found a role plugging up offensive lines in the run game, allowing his teammates to have an easier time filling gaps.

He also showed off the skills needed to shed blocks in the run game and collect tackles for his own. 65 tackles is not easy for a defensive lineman to collect. It’s a testament to just how good he was in the run game.

He also led one of the best pass rushes in the nation. His mix of size and speed along with great hands should be enough for any team to want to add him to their line. While his one year of production may be preventing teams from drafting him early, MacDonald will still be one of the first DTs taken. He will likely go in the 20-25 range.

The Buckeyes will likely have a few players taken later in the draft such as Max Klare, Caden Curry and Davison Igbinosun, but it’s clear that five Buckeyes have earned the right to hear their names called in the first round.