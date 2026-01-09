Every player Ohio State has signed from the NCAA Transfer Portal

This article breaks down all the offseason transfer portal activity from The Ohio State University college football program, covering every new addition, position-by-position impact and what it means for the future of the team.

All Additions for The Ohio State University via the Transfer Portal

The listed order is from newest to oldest entries. All star rankings are from 247Sports.

Player Position Height Weight Star Rating Status Old School Christian Alliegro LB 6-foot-4 247 pounds 3 Committed University of Wisconsin Devin McCuin WR 6-foot-0 195 pounds 3 Committed University of Texas at San Antonio Dalton Riggs LS 6-foot-3 230 pounds N/A Committed University of Central Florida John Walker DL 6-foot-4 324 pounds 3 Committed University of Central Florida Mason Williams TE 6-foot-5 258 pounds 3 Committed Ohio University

Christian Alliegro — LB

6’4” • 247 lbs • Rating: ⭐⭐⭐ 0.8800

Status: Committed

Previous School: University of Central Florida

The Ohio State Buckeyes needed to address the loss of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles in the upcoming NFL Draft. Well, they did so fast.

Alliegro visited the Buckeyes back on Tuesday, meeting with linebackers coach James Laurinaitis and the rest of the coaching staff. Obviously, he was sold on the program, agreeing to join the Buckeyes for the 2026 campaign. In his 2025 season with Wisconsin, the standout, 6-foot-4 linebacker recorded 53 total tackles, eight for a loss and four sacks. He played in 10 games and made eight starts.

With more time to play in 2026, especially with a thin, inexperienced linebacker room, there's a big chance for Alliegro to become a standout and reach his full potential.

Devin McCuin — WR

6’0” • 195 lbs • Rating: ⭐⭐⭐ 0.8600

Status: Committed

Previous School: University of Texas at San Antonio

McCuin is set to taken on the No. 2 or No. 3 spot in the Buckeyes' offense in the 2026 season.

After losing countless offensive targets to the portal and Carnell Tate to the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing in McCuin is a sigh of relief. He's a shifty, athletic three-star prospect who ran a sub-4.40-second 40-yard-dash. In three seasons of play with UTSA, he hauled in a total of 152 catches for 1,696 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also provided a bit of a spark in the rushing game with six carries for 49 yards.

McCuin can create chunk plays out of nothing, averaging 11.2 yards per reception, something that will greatly help quarterback Julian Sayin continue to grow and keep his name on the map as one of the best signal callers in the nation.

Dalton Riggs — LS

6’3” • 230 lbs • Rating: N/A

Status: Committed

Previous School: University of Central Florida

The Buckeyes lost Grant Miss to the transfer portal, one of the team's previous long snappers.

In an attempt to fill the void, the coaching staff went out and snagged Riggs, the second UCF transfer coming to Columbus. Riggs was one of three long snappers in the Big 12 with at least 100 snaps to have zero of his snaps marked as inaccurate on field goals and extra points last season. The special teams end is a part of the Buckeyes' game that has constantly hindered the team's success over the last few years.

He comes to the Buckeyes with just one season of eligibility remaining after stints with UCF and BYU. He will more than likely be the starter next season.

John Walker — DT

6’4” • 324 lbs • Rating: ⭐⭐⭐ 0.8700

Status: Committed

Previous School: University of Central Florida

Ohio State snagged its first replacement for the defensive line.

They are losing one key staple, Kayden McDonald, to the 2026 NFL Draft, and countless other depth pieces to the transfer portal. In hopes of not taking a terribly far step backward, the coaching staff was able to snag Walker, who put together a pretty strong resume with UCF. In two seasons with the program, he made 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Coming out of high school, he was the No. 11 defensive lineman and a Top 100 prospect in the Class of 2023. He's expected to make an instant impact up front for Ohio State next season.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Mason Williams — TE

6’5” • 258 lbs • Rating: ⭐⭐⭐ 0.8500

Status: Committed

Previous School: Ohio University

Now this is an exciting addition.

Not that the others aren't, but Williams' track record on the offensive end makes him an eye-catching addition to an offense headlined by quarterback Julian Sayin. A native of Ohio, Williams has slowly worked his way up to be a regular contributor with the Bobcats, securing a third-team All-MAC selection with 48 receptions, 565 yards and six touchdowns across three seasons of play.

He's a good weapon in the receiving game, but also on the blocking end. At such a big size, he was able to spend a good chunk of his snaps as a run blocker, posting a PFF grade of 62.9 across 320 snaps in 2024 and 62.2 across 321 snaps in 2025.

He will replace Max Klare, who's set to enter the NFL Draft. If he doesn't go to the next level, he could return for one more season, which would be a good pairing for the two.