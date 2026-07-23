The 2026 Ohio State football season is almost here. After months of work, several Ohio State freshmen will get the chance to put what they have learned to the test in an effort to earn reps in year one.

As the season inches closer, let's take a look at which Buckeyes will have the most success right off the bat.

Chris Henry Jr

Chris Henry Jr. gave Ohio State fans a scare on National Signing Day when he delayed his decision following the departure of Brian Hartline.

With Cortez Hankton now in the mix, Henry Jr. will look to bring high levels of production in year one. The Mater Dei product brings off-the-charts size at 6-foot-5 along with elite hands. Henry Jr. will likely come off the bench to begin the season, but things could change very quickly.

The Buckeyes were decimated with changes at the wide receiver position in the off-season, most notably losing Carnell Tate, Quincy Porter Jr., and Mylan Graham. Despite adding Kyle Parker and Devin McCuin in the portal, Chris Henry Jr. will still likely get the chance to stand out in year one.

Legend Bey

Legend Bey is a name that has garnered national attention for his unique versatility. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke about Bey's versatility on 97.1 The Fan, adding, “I kinda call him maybe the poor man's Tyreek Hill. I mean, he can go. And when you watch him last year play quarterback in Texas – five-touchdown games, six-touchdown games, just running around, making guys miss – he's lightning in a bottle. So he can do a bunch of different things for us.”

Bey is expected to receive reps at running back to begin the season, but the former four-star recruit can do it all. After already receiving comparisons to an all-pro NFL wideout, Legend Bey is ready to get his Ohio State career started.

Blaine Bradford

Blaine Bradford is a name that Ohio State fans should become familiar with as he gears up for his freshman season. The safety from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, comes into the season with a chance to make an immediate impact. With Caleb Downs now in the NFL, the Buckeyes will need to replace the production lost.

Jaylen McClain comes into the season as the clear-cut starter at strong safety. Transfers Terry Moore and Earl Little Jr will also look to round out the safety trio, but Blaine Bradford could quickly find himself rotating in and making an impact early. Known for his hard-hitting ability, Bradford is someone to watch out for as the season inches closer.