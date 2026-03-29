Ohio State Recruit Chris Henry Jr. Is Already Catching Jeremiah Smith’s Attention

The spring window for the Ohio State Buckeyes opened a couple of weeks ago, and some of the additions for the team have been turning heads.

The transfer portal was an interesting time for the Buckeyes as they saw many scholarship players leave the program, while also bringing in a haul of guys that will make an impact immediately. The wide receiver position, apart from Jeremiah Smith, saw some major turnover, especially after offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Brian Hartline moved on to USF.

One guy who did not move on was five-star recruit Chris Henry Jr., as he stayed committed to OSU and signed with the team in December. Smith had some high praise for Henry after the team’s practice:

“I never thought I’d meet anybody that’s quieter than me. Chris is quiet, he’s so laid back, so chill, got that Cali vibe in him. Chris is another one, just came in, kept his head down, just working.”

Smith is not usually super outspoken, and it sounds like he and Henry are on the same page. While camp opened on just March 10th, Smith stamped his approval of Henry:

“He’s the next one up.”

Smith is obviously referring to the plethora of extraordinarily talented wide receivers who have gone through Columbus, especially in the past couple of years. This list includes NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Commanders' Terry McLaurin, Jets Garrett Wilson, Saints Chris Olave, Buccaneers Emeka Egbuka, and Cardinals Marvin Harrison Jr., just to name a few.

Henry has some big names to live up to in the Ohio State world, but he has all the attributes to do it. Rated as a true five-star prospect, standing at 6’5”, 201 lbs, he will instantly make an impact on the field. From making monster 50-50 catches on the outside, to using his impressive speed to make big plays, he will command extra attention.

Henry is making strides early into becoming a starter for the Buckeyes in his true freshman year, just like Smith did. With the way the position has slightly opened up (Quincy Porter and Mylan Graham transferring out), the path has gotten easier for Henry.

That place is obviously not guaranteed to him, but the first signs of him on the field have been encouraging. Ohio State’s Spring Game will be on April 18th, in just under a month, fans will be able to get their first looks at Henry and the rest of the reconstructed roster in person.