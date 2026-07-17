3 Ohio State Buckeyes Headline Massive Nike NIL Push Ahead of 2026 Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes are eight weeks away from kicking off the 2026 season.

Amongst the hype and intrigue surrounding a program only two years removed from winning a national title, the Buckeyes have much to be excited about both on and off the field.

Thursday, the Buckeyes' social media accounts pertaining to the football program shared a huge update regarding the team's relationship with Nike.

This season, three Ohio State players will represent themselves as part of their Nike NIL deal, which includes an unproven wideout who has made waves this off-season.

Without further ado, here are those three players.

1. Chris Henry Jr. – Wide Receiver

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) sprints out of the rain storms following the second half as part of the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former five-star recruit from Mater Dei High School (Calif.) committed to coach Ryan Day in 2023 and was ranked as the No. 2 receiver in the nation for his class, according to 247Sports.

Since Chris Henry Jr.'s arrival in Columbus, he has shown flashes of who he might become in an elite, pass-heavy system with quarterback Julian Sayin returning for his second season. However, it seems clear the Buckeye coaching staff has maintained a level of trust for such a young prospect in Henry Jr., making this fall a potential breakout season.

2. Bo Jackson – Running Back

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson has been a reliable asset for the offense when Sayin doesn't intend to air it out. Jackson was productive this past season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry while rarely turning the ball over during his seven-touchdown (six rushing, one receiving) season.

The Buckeyes dominated the regular season, which included a regular-season finale 27-9 win in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines. When Jackson was called upon to flip the rivalry bragging rights back over to Columbus, he delivered. Jackson finished with 117 yards, with 5.3 yards per carry on 17 carries.

3. Jermaine Matthews Jr. – Cornerback

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) celebrates a missed field goal by Indiana Hoosiers kicker Nicolas Radicic (15) during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moving over to the defensive side of the ball, Jermaine Mathews Jr. is a cornerback not worth testing for many opposing offenses. He has shown signs of disruption throughout his Buckeye carrer thus far, including last season in which he came up large with a forced fumble and two interceptions to go alongside 20 tackles.

Matthews' best game arguably came in the season-opener against quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. During the eventual 14-7 win against the then-No.1-ranked Longhorns, Matthews recorded an interception (one of two for the season) and secured three tackles.

We'll see if all three can show out to prove that Nike's investment was a worthy one.