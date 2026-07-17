3 Ohio State Buckeyes Headline Massive Nike NIL Push Ahead of 2026 Season
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The Ohio State Buckeyes are eight weeks away from kicking off the 2026 season.
Amongst the hype and intrigue surrounding a program only two years removed from winning a national title, the Buckeyes have much to be excited about both on and off the field.
Thursday, the Buckeyes' social media accounts pertaining to the football program shared a huge update regarding the team's relationship with Nike.
This season, three Ohio State players will represent themselves as part of their Nike NIL deal, which includes an unproven wideout who has made waves this off-season.
Without further ado, here are those three players.
1. Chris Henry Jr. – Wide Receiver
The former five-star recruit from Mater Dei High School (Calif.) committed to coach Ryan Day in 2023 and was ranked as the No. 2 receiver in the nation for his class, according to 247Sports.
Since Chris Henry Jr.'s arrival in Columbus, he has shown flashes of who he might become in an elite, pass-heavy system with quarterback Julian Sayin returning for his second season. However, it seems clear the Buckeye coaching staff has maintained a level of trust for such a young prospect in Henry Jr., making this fall a potential breakout season.
2. Bo Jackson – Running Back
Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson has been a reliable asset for the offense when Sayin doesn't intend to air it out. Jackson was productive this past season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry while rarely turning the ball over during his seven-touchdown (six rushing, one receiving) season.
The Buckeyes dominated the regular season, which included a regular-season finale 27-9 win in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines. When Jackson was called upon to flip the rivalry bragging rights back over to Columbus, he delivered. Jackson finished with 117 yards, with 5.3 yards per carry on 17 carries.
3. Jermaine Matthews Jr. – Cornerback
Moving over to the defensive side of the ball, Jermaine Mathews Jr. is a cornerback not worth testing for many opposing offenses. He has shown signs of disruption throughout his Buckeye carrer thus far, including last season in which he came up large with a forced fumble and two interceptions to go alongside 20 tackles.
Matthews' best game arguably came in the season-opener against quarterback Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. During the eventual 14-7 win against the then-No.1-ranked Longhorns, Matthews recorded an interception (one of two for the season) and secured three tackles.
We'll see if all three can show out to prove that Nike's investment was a worthy one.
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Zain Bando is a Sports Desk writer for BIGPLAY with a focus on covering the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Bando has been with the On SI network since October 2023, contributing across the Illinois Fighting Illini on SI and the Kansas State on SI sites, among others. Currently, Bando serves as a staff writer and columnist for MMA Knockout on SI, as well as the recently launched WNBA section of On SI, with a focus on the Dallas Wings.Follow zainbando99