Three Ohio State players Buckeyes should target in transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes are solely focused on capturing their second straight national championship in the College Football Playoff after a heartbreaking loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten title game. Still, they also have to start thinking about recruiting players in the transfer portal.

This year's transfer portal group has been a massive help to the team's 12-1 season, including running back C.J. Donaldson, offensive lineman Phillip Daniels, and tight end Max Klare. They have each elevated the offense to new heights that they did not even reach in 2024.

During the offseason, they will be losing key players like safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate to the NFL Draft, so Ohio State needs to be ready to replace them.

Here are three players the Buckeyes must target in the transfer portal to stay in contention for a national title in 2026.

Boo Carter, S (Previous School: Tennessee)

Caleb Downs is about to be a top-five pick, if not the number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft next year, so a new replacement at safety is needed. Carter could fill that role well after having 25 tackles, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and one sack with the Volunteers.

He might not be able to do everything Downs does, but Carter can create turnovers and disrupt the passing game in multiple ways.

Nick Marsh, WR (Previous School: Michigan State)

With Carnell Tate destined for the NFL Draft next year, the Buckeyes this season proved that without Tate and Jeremiah Smith in the lineup, they need to add a difference maker at wide receiver. Michigan State's offense covered up the potential Nick Marsh could have, with 59 receptions for 662 yards and six touchdowns. Put Marsh with Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin together, and this Buckeyes offense keeps rolling in 2026.

Josh Atkins, OT (Previous School: Arizona State)

After the issues and movement on the offensive line and trying to figure out the right lineup to put out there, it might be time to find a more permanent and consistent solution on the line.

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive tackle Josh Atkins might be able to help fill in and help out after being one of the top-ranked offensive tackles in the nation. They could either move Austin Siereveld back to guard and Atkins to left tackle, or have Atkins play right tackle, and either decision would be a massive win for the Buckeyes' offensive line.