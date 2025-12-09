Ohio State QB Julian Sayin was named Heisman Trophy finalist — why he deserves to win

As expected, Julian Sayin was named a Heisman Trophy finalist after being one of the most efficient passers in college football. He’s up for the award alongside Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), and Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame).

The standout Ohio State quarterback leads the entire nation in completion percentage at 78.4% — a mark that actually surpasses the NCAA single-season record of 77.4%, set by Oregon’s Bo Nix in 2023.

Sayin has also been the country’s most efficient passer with a rating over 182, while throwing for 3,323 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. His consistency has been unmatched, with five different games of 300+ passing yards and at least three touchdowns, and his 11 touchdown passes of 30 yards or more are tied for the most in the nation. Sayin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year last week as a redshirt freshman.

It was predicted that the winner of the top-two matchup of Ohio State and Indiana in the Big Ten Championship would determine the Heisman winner. Sayin didn’t necessarily play poorly against the Hoosiers — he still had a 72.4% completion rate and threw for 258 yards.

Even Ryan Day recognized that he didn’t think Sayin had a poor performance. But he was sacked five times and his inability to find his receivers was costly.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) scrambles with the ball Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Had Ohio State defeated Indiana, Sayin would have been the obvious choice. But after falling short 13-10 and not being able to spark the offense, Indiana’s quarterback Fernando Mendoza is now the favorite for leading the Hoosiers to both their first Big Ten Championship appearance and victory.

Mendoza has a 71.5% completion rate on the season and threw for 2,980 yards with 33 touchdowns. Against the Buckeyes, he had a 65.2% completion rate for 222 yards.

So comparatively, Sayin leads Mendoza in major efficiency categories, including completion percentage and passing efficiency — even after Saturday. But ultimately winning the conference title may take precedence with voters.

Mendoza was overcome with emotion after defeating Ohio State on Saturday, with critics saying his post-game reaction could either help or hurt his chances. Sayin on the other hand — who is famously calm and unbothered — has continuously said all season that it’s not about the individual awards and he’s focused on the team goals.

Whether voters reward numbers or narrative will shape Saturday’s result. The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced at the ceremony in New York on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8:00 p.m.