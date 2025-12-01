Ryan Day updates status of Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate ahead of Big Ten Championship
After Ohio State’s electric win over their rival Michigan Wolverines on Saturday 27-9, it was clear that the Buckeyes have their eyes on the prize, led by Head Coach Ryan Day.
With the Buckeyes achieving their first undefeated season under Day’s reign, that wouldn’t have been possible without the offensive explosions all season long from the trio of their young quarterback Julian Sayin, and star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.
After their massive win over Michigan, and breaking the four-year losing streak, Ryan Day shared a very promising statement regarding his receivers Smith and Tate, who were listed as questionable the week leading up to, “The Game”.
Day’s comments shed light on just how important those two are to Ohio State’s offense, especially in their regular season finale. With Jeremiah Smith not participating in practice fully last week, only totaling a minimal number of reps, and Tate battling a lower body injury, the two receivers played a pivotal role in securing the much-needed win.
Between both receivers, they each tallied a receiving touchdown, with Carnell Tate totaling 82 yards on five receptions, and Smith raking in 40 yards on 3 receptions. When both of their top options are combined for over 100 yards on the day, that’s enough cause for immediate trouble no matter who the opposing defense is.
Jeremiah Smith has always been Ohio State's number one option, but with the foreseen emergence of Carnell Tate this season, those two together have over 1,700 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns. This duo has outperformed every other receiving duo in the nation and look to continue that going into the Big Ten Championship against the #2 ranked Indiana Hoosiers.
Day also went on to say that both Smith and Tate are “excited to play”, in Saturday’s showdown with the Hoosiers, which gives fans hope that the duo is poised for another big game.
The Big Ten Championship is just the start for the Buckeyes, who with a win over Indiana will be primed for the #1 rank in college football, which means they’ll get a few weeks off to prepare for whoever wins the first-round playoff game in their bracket.
Undefeated Ohio State versus undefeated Indiana has all the makings to be an absolute barn burner, which is no doubt going to be the Buckeyes toughest challenge faced yet this season. With Smith and Tate healthy as can be, this week of preparation will be crucial for an Ohio State Big Ten Championship win. That game is set for Saturday, December 6th at 8:00 pm at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.