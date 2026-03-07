Bruce Thornton Makes History for Ohio State by Breaking All-Time Points Record

When Ohio State takes the floor at the Schottenstein Center tonight (Saturday), the spotlight will shine squarely on one player.

And if that spotlight shines bright enough, it could end a near 40-year record that, until tonight, looked improbable in terms of being broken.

Senior guard Bruce Thornton is that spotlight, and is on the verge of history, needing just 12 points to become the most prolific scorer in the history of the Buckeyes men's basketball program.

“I never thought it was possible,” Thornton said on March 3, one day before Ohio State were taking on Penn State.

The record he is chasing has been proudly held by Dennis Hopson, who scored 2,096 points from 1984 to 1987. Hopson is expected to be seated behind the Buckeyes’ bench, ready to witness the moment his long-standing mark is surpassed, and to pass his scoring title baton to the player who finally caught him.

Late in the first half, Thorton burried a three-pointer that sent fireworks through Columbus. The Buckeyes entered halftime with a 50-33 lead.

How Thornton got to this point

For Thornton, while breaking this incredible landmark still surprises him, it also feels inevitable.

The senior enters the game averaging a career-high 19.9 points per contest and has scored at least 12 points in all but three games this season. This is just another chapter in Thornton’s rise to the top of Ohio State’s scoring list, which has been built on remarkable reliability.

Across 132 career games — all of them starts — he has failed to reach double figures only 27 times. Sixteen of those came during his freshman season, meaning that over the last three years he has scored at least 10 points in 88.7 percent of his appearances.

Night after night, he has been both available and productive, a combination that steadily pushed him toward the program’s most prestigious offensive milestone.

When Thornton first arrived in Columbus, he was known primarily as a scorer. But he was also viewed as a playmaker, a guard capable of distributing the ball while still putting up points, rather than a one-dimensional offensive weapon.

Four seasons later, his evolution has been clear.

Thornton has increased his scoring average every year of his career, rising from 10.6 points per game as a freshman to 15.7 as a sophomore, 17.7 as a junior and now 19.9 in his senior campaign. According to head coach Jake Diebler, the numbers themselves only tell part of the story.

“You look at his efficiency numbers year to year, that speaks to the development because that’s something we’ve worked on every offseason,” Diebler said. “How can we be a little more efficient? He works extremely hard.”

What has impressed Diebler most is not just how many points Thornton scores, but how he scores them — efficiently, within the flow of the offense, and in ways that elevate the players around him.

That blend of scoring and leadership is why this feels like more than just a statistical milestone. It’s the culmination of four years of steady excellence.