Three takeaways from Ohio State's shocking loss in the Cotton Bowl

The Buckeyes’ back-to-back national championship dreams ended Wednesday night.

The No. 2 seed Ohio State Buckeyes were upset 24-14 by the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium after losing the battle in the trenches to the Hurricanes. An impressive performance from Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr., combined with multiple critical errors from the Buckeyes, led Ohio State to a premature end of its 2025 College Football Playoff run.

As the Hurricanes move on to the Fiesta Bowl to face either No. 2 Georgia or No. 6 Ole Miss, here are three takeaways from Ohio State’s shocking Cotton Bowl exit.

The Hurricanes’ defensive line dominates Ohio State

The Buckeyes were completely outmatched in the trenches against Miami. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin was sacked five times, with Hurricane defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor accounting for two, while three other Miami defenders tacked on one each. Pass protection wasn’t the only issue for Ohio State’s offensive line.

In the first half, the Buckeyes had a combined minus-3 rushing yards. While running back Bo Jackson would ignite the run game in the second half, capping Ohio State’s opening drive with a touchdown, the Buckeyes’ inability to rush the ball early in the game proved detrimental.

Ohio State didn’t just lose the trenches battle on offense, as it was much of the same when the Buckeyes’ defensive line took the field.

Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami’s entire ground game rolls the Buckeyes

Fletcher, who rushed for a career-high 172 yards in Miami’s 10-3 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 20, had another memorable performance. Rushing for 90 yards and catching two passes for 25 yards, including a 9-yard receiving touchdown.

Fletcher was the difference-maker for the Hurricanes.

The junior running back, along with fellow running back CharMar Brown, was a pivotal piece in Miami’s final scoring drive. Both helped the Hurricanes convert multiple first-down runs as the clock slowly ticked away. Brown would end the drive with the dagger, rushing in for the final score of the game, sealing Miami’s victory.

It wasn’t just the running backs that wore out Ohio State’s top-ranked defense. Miami quarterback Carson Beck ran the ball seven times, accounting for 23 yards, with a handful of his carries allowing the Hurricanes to extend drives.

Ohio State beat Ohio State

A 10-point difference was the result of two crucial mistakes from the Buckeyes. After a 59-yard reception by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Sayin would throw an interception two plays later. Miami defensive back Keionte Jackson returned the pick for a 72-yard touchdown.

Smith failed to block Jackson, allowing the defensive back to jump in front of Sayin’s pass, which was intended for wide receiver Brandon Inniss.

Later at the end of the second quarter, Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding missed a 49-yard field goal, which would have allowed the Buckeyes to get on the board 14-3 entering the half. These two errors forced Ohio State to play from behind, which the Buckeyes have struggled with in recent years. Instead of going into the third quarter down 7-3, the Buckeyes had to face a two-touchdown deficit.

Even during a low-penalty game, Ohio State found a way to pull out a costly one. Toward the end of the game, Ohio State punter Joe McGuire pinned Miami back at its own 11-yard line. That play would be called back for an illegal formation penalty, forcing McGuire to punt once again, this time with the ball being fielded at the Hurricanes’ 30-yard line.

Miami did its part to win the game. Up front on both the defensive and offensive lines, the Hurricanes played bully ball against the Buckeyes. However, for how much credit Miami will get for defeating Ohio State, the Buckeyes should be receiving the same amount for beating themselves.