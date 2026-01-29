Caleb Downs Reveals NFL QB He Would 'Love' Playing With

Soon-to-be NFL draft hopeful and former Ohio State Buckeyes wideout Carnell Tate recently weighed in on the best team for him to get drafted by this spring.

He opened up about the possibilities during a recent episode of the Down 2 Business podcast, revealing two teams he'd see himself fitting in with: the Buffalo Bills of the AFC East and the New Orleans Saints of the NFC South.

But one quarterback, though, catches his eye as a potential dream scenario.

Carnell Tate Reveals His Ideal NFL QB

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Ohio State superstar WR Carnell Tate says he would love to play for Josh Allen and the Bills.



“I’d love to go play with Josh Allen. He can get you the ball; he’s experienced.”



The Bills would be UNSTOPPABLE with Tate 👀



Experience certainly is on Allen's side, though he hasn't fared particularly well in the postseason. His former coach, Sean McDermott, ended his tenure with the Bills at 8-8 in the postseason and never won an AFC title game. Therefore, Allen has yet to experience a Super Bowl win, let alone a berth. Whether Tate is the answer is a known fantasy at this point, but it certainly does seem like an intriguing option given Tate's championship-level experience.

Tate declared for the draft shortly following the Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

"Being a Buckeye has been an amazing ride that I will cherish for the rest of my life," Tate's Instagram post read. "From day one, I’ve always dreamed of playing for this program and it has been a dream come true. This program has pushed me to be my best, taught me how to compete at the highest level, and given me memories and relationships I’ll never forget."

Tate thanked all of his coaches who got him to this point, including head coach Ryan Day and former offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

"Thank you to Coach Hartline, Coach Day, Coach AT, Kaila, Stew, and CJ for their guidance, mentorship, and for pushing me every single day," Tate added. "Your lessons on and off the field have made me a better player and a better person."

Tate said he's ready for the next level and it's hard to blame him.

"I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished at Ohio State and will carry the lessons, relationships, and memories from this program with me forever," Tate said.

Tate finished his Buckeyes career with 1,872 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns during three seasons in Columbus. His best season came this past year, where he hauled in eight scores to go along with 51 catches.

Where Tate gets drafted will be known soon, but at least he has a rough idea that he's happy with if it comes to fruition.

We'll find out in April.