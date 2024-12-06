Tom Brady Provides Rough Criticism of Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are still receiving massive backlash following their fourth straight loss to the Michigan Wolverines last week.
Even though it has almost been a full week, the criticism has not stopped coming in.
One of the most recent big names to drop a rough take about Ohio State is NFL legend Tom Brady. Of course, Brady played for Michigan.
Brady spoke out with his thoughts on the game. Unfortunately, the points he made were 100 percent accurate and extremely confusing to comprehend for Buckeyes fans.
“Michigan is a very tough, hard-nosed team. They run the ball very well. They haven't been great throwing the ball. But if I looked at Ohio State’s strengths and weaknesses, they have a great 7-on-7 team. They got guys they can throw the ball to. In the second half, they don't even target their best players,” Brady said. “So to me, it's like, I may as well have been out there playing receiver for Ohio State. I can't run, I couldn't catch, but it doesn't matter if you don't throw me the ball. Just like they didn't throw a lot of their best players the ball in the second half of that game.”
It's still confusing why Ohio State stopped utilizing their best players. Will Howard was unable to get anything going all game long, but he didn't involve his best weapons as much as he needed to.
Unfortunately, the Buckeyes didn't look like themselves in any way, shape, or form.
Something happened going up against Michigan that made them stop playing the way they had played all year.
Part of that does fall on the shoulders of Ryan Day. Ohio State did not look prepared for the game in the slightest.
However, the players also deserve most of the blame. They played nervous and scared. Most of all, they did not play together and were not close to being on the page.
While most Buckeyes fans do not like Brady, his take can't be argued with. The criticism is valid.
Hopefully, the team can pull back together before the College Football Playoff. They still have a chance to make a run at a national championship.