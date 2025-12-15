Top 10 Buckeyes players are ready to lead repeat national championship run

After a disappointing loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship and missing out on several national awards, the Ohio State Buckeyes now shift their focus to the College Football Playoffs.

This Buckeyes roster is among one of the most talented in the nation and have weapons all over the place. Which are the 10 best on the team that can help them win a second straight title?

10. Max Klare, TE

When Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate were out with injuries, Klare stepped up in a big way to be the primary target. He finished with 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Watch for him to make a significant impact on the Buckeyes' passing game with all eyes on Smith and Tate.

9. Davison Igbinosun, CB

Igbinosun has been on a hot streak for the Buckeyes with interceptions in each of the last two games. He leads the Buckeyes with six pass deflections on the season. Ohio State needs a shutdown corner, and Igbinosun could be that guy, as he is on his last ride before going to the pros.

8. Bo Jackson, RB

C.J. Donaldson's injury opened the door for freshman Bo Jackson to come up big late in the season, and really, all year, showed he's the future of the program. Jackson finished with 1,035 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He has been explosive all season with his runs and could play a significant role in the national title run, with the passing game getting a lot of focus.

7. Sonny Styles, LB

The leading tackler on the Buckeyes has been a beast all season as Styles has led the way with 81 tackles, adding three pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and a half sack. Ohio State will need him on the second level, stopping the run like he has done all year.

6. Carnell Tate, WR

When the attention is on Smith, Tate is right there to come up with the big pass plays. Tate has caught 48 passes for 838 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a team-high 17.5 yards per game. Look for his quarterback Julian Sayin to push the ball down the field to Tate on one-on-one coverage.

5. Caden Curry, DE

There isn't another player on the Buckeyes who has made the kind of impact with rushing the passer than Curry, who leads the team with 11 sacks. With attention on double-teaming Arvell Reese off the edge, that opens the door for Curry to feast on the quarterback.

4. Jeremiah Smith, WR

Smith is one of the nation's best wide receivers and has been over the last two years. He finished with 80 receptions for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns. A late season messed up his chances of taking home the Fred Biletnikoff Award

, but that doesn't mean he won't dominate through the playoffs.

3. Caleb Downs, S

It's hard to argue against one of the nation's best overall defensive players in Downs. This season, he has racked up 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and one pass deflection. Downs is going to make multiple plays in these playoffs that will change each game in their own way.

2. Arvell Reese, LB

Reese can do it all for the Buckeyes on defense, from dropping back into coverage to rushing the passer. He has made 62 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two pass deflections. Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will have some tricks up his sleeve for Reese to truly break out and mess with the offense.

1. Julian Sayin, QB

The quarterback is always the most important player on the team, and this team makes or breaks with Sayin running the show. He's completed 78.4% of his passes for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns to six interceptions this season. Sayin did not win any national awards for his play, but he is one of the best players in the nation.