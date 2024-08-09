Top Ohio State Playmaker Reveals Great Quality About Will Howard
The Ohio State Buckeyes have still not officially named their starting quarterback, but the general consensus is that it will be Will Howard.
Top freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is loving what he has been saying from Howard, and there is one thing in particular that he likes about the signal-caller: his ability to talk smack.
“He definitely made a big jump from the spring,” Smith said of Howard, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. “I like his confidence. He’s starting to talk more — talk some mess on the field. I like that about my quarterback.”
While too much bravado can be detrimental, it's always great to see your quarterback have a little swagger, and Howard has apparently been displaying that and then some in the lead-up to the 2024 regular season.
Howard transferred over from Kansas State and is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine scores.
While those numbers aren't exactly awe-inspiring, it's important to keep in mind that Kansas State absolutely does not possess the same type of talent as Ohio State.
The Buckeyes are widely regarded to have the most talented roster in the country heading into 2024, and the aforementioned Smith is a big part of that.
Howard has a very good arm and solid mobility in and outside the pocket, so he brings some dual-threat action to the table for Ohio State.
We'll see if Howard wins the starting quarterback job, and if he does, we'll also see if he can lead the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade.
All while talking some trash in the process, of course.