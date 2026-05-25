Top Wide Receiver Recruit for 2027 Class Still on Ohio State’s Radar

Landing blue chip recruits at the wide receiver position has become something of a given at Ohio State, especially during the Brian Hartline era, which came to a recent close when he left to become head coach at South Florida.

Keeping the tradition alive and well now falls primarily on the shoulders of new wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, who did a superb job in his own right for LSU over the past few years. The Buckeyes’ next target will be a challenge, though.

Hankton has recently been stepping up his efforts to convince the No. 1 recruit at the wide receiver position nationally, Monshun Sales, to come to Columbus, including a visit with the 6’5’’ 195-pounder from Lawrence North in Indianapolis.

Ohio State has already secured a pledge from Jamier Brown, a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports’ rating who happens to be the No. 1 prospect in Ohio and the No. 4 prospect at wideout. But adding Sales would be a major coup, considering he’s been linked for some time to Alabama and, mainly, Indiana.

Nonetheless, a recent post by Sales himself, after reports of him predicting a commitment to the Hoosiers started making the rounds, might have opened the door lightly for Hantkon and the Buckeyes to swoop in and lock him up for Ohio State.

“I keep my head down and work. I don’t talk to nobody. I don’t care about the criticism, the predictions, the cameras, etc. I only care about GOD & Lawrence North in this process. If it isn’t about those things, don’t hit my line,” Sales posted to X.

i keep my head down and work ion talk to nobody i don’t care about the criticism the predictions the cameras etc i only care about GOD & Lawrence North in this process if it isn’t about those things don’t hml💯 pic.twitter.com/sv1jwyR0xd — Monshun “Showtime” Sales (@__1problem) May 17, 2026

Where do the Buckeyes stand on recruiting 5-star wide receiver Monshun Sales?

Ohio State isn't the current favorite to land Sales, but they might not be too far off.

While Sales’ recent post isn’t an outright denial at claims that he could be heading to Indiana, it certainly seems to put the brakes on speculation that a final decision has been made.

Alabama will have Sales on an official visit on May 29th, followed by Texas on June 5th and Ohio State on June 12th. There’s still plenty time for Sales to make up his mind if he hasn’t done it already.

Hankton recently visited Sales -- considered the No. 1 prospect in the state of Indiana, and the No. 7 prospect overall by 247Sports-- a couple of weeks ago, according to a report by On3.

Ohio State landed last year's top recruit at the wideout position in Chris Henry Jr., and securing Brown's pledge is already a win, as the program is set to lose All-World wideout Jeremiah Smith to the NFL Draft next year. Adding Sales would be a huge win for the Buckeyes, and for Hankton, especially, in his first year in Columbus.