Two Buckeyes highlighted among the best during Championship Week in the FBS

Even though the Ohio State Buckeyes dropped their first game of the season against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship, by a score of 13-0, not all the takeaways from the match were negative for head coach Ryan Day’s pupils.

As a matter of fact, two Buckeyes were highlighted among the best performing prospects during Championship Week in the NCAA by ESPN’s analysts.

First off, Matt Miller came out impressed by Kenyatta Jackson Jr. -- an edge rusher for the Buckeyes -- stating, “In a quiet game for Arvell Reese, Jackson stepped up as a pass-rushing presence for the Buckeyes in their close loss to Indiana. The 6-foot-6, 285-pound end showed the trademark strength and length that has made him a top-100 presence on draft boards for NFL scouts. Jackson made an impact against the run, picked up three tackles and notched a sack of Fernando Mendoza. He has 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss now over 13 games.”

Jackson has been constantly overlooked in a defense where linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs began the season as the biggest stories before linebacker Arvell Reese took a firm hold of the spotlight. Nonetheless, Jackson has been widely considered a mid-round prospect with good upside by many draft observers, with The Athletic’s Dane Brugler even placing him as his 47th player overall on his big board.

For the season, Jackson has recorded 27 combined tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks and passes defended for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s outstanding group.

Meanwhile, Jordan Reid elected to focus on Styles, writing that he “ constantly made plays throughout this game. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Styles uses his linear-built frame well to stack and shed against the run. His continued improvement as a run defender shined, as he was timely in stepping downhill and finishing tackles. He had 12 tackles on Saturday.

My top-ranked true linebacker in the class, Styles has the potential to play any spot at the second level in the pros, but because of his frame and awareness, I see him continuing to play in the middle. With his length and movement skills, Styles has improved in coverage, though he still needs to show more growth there.”

Styles was always one of the biggest names to follow all-year long, and he hasn’t disappointed, despite Reese commanding tons of attention leading up to the draft.

A former safety-turned-linebacker, Styles is constantly being projected as a mid-first round pick by multiple outlets. A senior, like Jackson, Styles has already accumulated 80 combined tackles, five tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, one interception and three passes defended for the year after tallying 100 combined tackles during the Buckeyes National Championship campaign in 2024.

The quest for back-to-back National titles is far from over for Ohio State despite falling to Indiana. As the No. 2 ranked team in the CFP, they’ll start the tourney on a bye, loaded with a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball.