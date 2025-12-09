These two Ohio State Buckeyes are flying up NFL Draft boards

As the NFL Draft cycle keeps heating up, more and more conversations involve Ohio State Buckeyes, especially when discussing prospects potentially being targeted at the top of the selection order.

Recently, two veteran NFL Draft analysts for ESPN pointed to a couple of Buckeye defenders as the prospects whose draft stock had risen the most since last August.

First off, Mel Kiper Jr. had nothing but praise for defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, a player that Kiper didn’t even have on his board before the season began.

“He had 24 career tackles, zero sacks and zero starts over two seasons before moving into a full-time role in 2025. Now? He's potentially battling Oregon's A'Mauri Washington to be the first defensive tackle drafted in April, thanks in part to the lack of dominance by other prospects at the position,” noted Kiper. “McDonald has 54 tackles (way more than any of the other top-tier DTs), three sacks, two forced fumbles, 15 run stops and 8.5 tackles for loss this season, and he is just scratching the surface of his potential.

Kiper also went on to express how much freedom McDonald has given to Ohio State’s playmaking linebackers, including the other player mentioned in the story.

“McDonald really got my attention in the Washington game back in September. He had two sacks and showed his tremendous run-stuffing traits. McDonald is strong and quick at 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds, and his ability to seal up the middle has freed up Ohio State's talented linebackers at the second level. He just needs to work on his pass rushing and get more penetration on the interior.”

McDonald is one of three finalists up for the Outland Trophy, handed out since 1946 to the best interior lineman in college football each year.

Meanwhile, Matt Miller focused on Arvell Reese, who is being projected by some as a potential first overall draft pick next April, depending on who ultimately ends up with the top selection.

“Reese wasn't on my radar before the season, given he had just five starts in 2024 as a sophomore. That changed in Week 1, when Reese tormented the Texas offense all day. After posting 0.5 sacks and three pressures last season in a more traditional linebacker role, Reese has been the Buckeye's most impactful defensive player with 61 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 18 pressures. The explosion of production and the opportunity to showcase his pass-rush skills have propelled Reese (6-4, 243) from the shadows of the Ohio State defense all the way to No. 3 on my latest board. I love his burst, power and flexibility.”

Reese, who ended up as a finalist for the Butkus Award --given to the most impactful linebacker in college football -- is projected by many as an edge rusher at the next level, a move that most certainly will allow his draft stock to rise even higher.

While it’s hard to envision Ohio State tying its school record of 14 draftees (set in 2004, tied in 2025) once again, there will be no shortage of Buckeyes at the top of the picking order with names like safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Carnell Tate and linebacker Sonny Styles joining McDonald and Reese as potential first-round selections.