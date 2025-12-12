Two recruits Ohio State could steal from Michigan after Sherrone Moore's firing

Michigan football made a significant change on Wednesday, firing head coach Sherrone Moore for "credible evidence" that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

With the Wolverines currently in the midst of their coaching search, several recruits might be considering other options.

Even though the early national signing day period was last week, players still have the option to withdraw from their letters of intent due to Michigan's upcoming coaching change.

Here are two recruits that Ohio State can turn from Michigan.

Carter Meadows, EDGE

Meadows is widely considered one of the premier pass rushers in the 2026 class. According to 247sports.com, he has earned the distinction of being the No. 1 pass rusher in the country.

Meadows is from Washington, D.C., and had Ohio State among his finalists before he ultimately committed to Michigan.

The Buckeyes could definitely get involved if Meadows decided to leave Michigan, because Ohio State was the last school he visited before committing to Michigan in June.

Meadows visited Ohio State on June 20 and then Michigan later that day. He ultimately chose to commit to Michigan just nine days later. It's possible that Meadows was torn between Ohio State and Michigan, which is why those were the final two schools he visited before making his decision.

There’s a possibility that Meadows might wait to see who Michigan hires as its head coach before making any decisions about his future in college football.

Savion Hiter, RB

Ohio State may also have its sights set on running back Savion Hiter. Similar to Meadows, Hiter is ranked as the top player at his position in his class.

Hiter had Ohio State among his final schools before committing to Michigan in August.

The only issue is that Hiter has dismissed rumors of leaving Michigan after a post on Instagram suggested he had requested his release from the school. He commented on Thursday, saying, "Just be lying."

Even if Hiter changes his mind and doesn't want to stay at Michigan, Tennessee could be the school that he chooses.

Tennessee was the last visit he made before committing to Michigan, suggesting he was deciding between the two schools.

Ohio State doesn't need a Hiter because they already have two talented freshman running backs in Bo Jackson and Isaiah West. Both should be with the program for at least another two seasons, provided they don’t enter the transfer portal.