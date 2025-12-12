Ohio State legend responds to Sherrone Moore scandal at Michigan

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was arrested this week following reported events that transpired after he was fired for an inappropriate work relationship with an assistant — and he’s not getting any mercy online from former Buckeye quarterback Cardale Jones.

Jones has been active on social media regarding the incident, saying he’s poking fun at the situation to fuel the Ohio State–Michigan rivalry.

Jones has repeatedly referred to Moore as a “crash out” on X and stated that Ohio State is what broke him, noting that Michigan’s final loss before Moore was fired came against the Buckeyes on Nov. 29. This was Moore’s first loss to OSU as a head coach.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy defended the Wolverines on X, saying he was proud Michigan held Moore accountable — adding that other schools might have looked the other way, while calling accountability the “Michigan Man Way.” Jones quickly clapped back, bringing up Michigan’s cheating scandal and sign-stealing operation.

On a serious note there have been a lot of schools over the years who have looked the other way with scandals. I’d just like to say I’m proud that Michigan refused to do the same. Sherrone broke the moral code and it cost him his job. It’s a hard lesson but it’s the Michigan… — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 11, 2025

“You CAN cheat on the football field but not on your wife!” Jones posted. “That’s where they draw the line!”

The question then arises — where does the trash-talking go too far? Some fans believe that given the severity of the situation, it is no longer something to laugh about, arguing the rivalry should take a back seat to the real-life consequences involved.

Funny how all of the ❌ichigan fans are coming at OSU fans about Coach Crash Out



“Have some class”

“A family is being destroyed”

“It’s bigger than the rivalry”



Where was that energy when reports came out about what Ryan Days family had to endure after that lost last year?



🤔 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 11, 2025

Moore was later charged with felony home invasion, along with misdemeanor stalking and breaking and entering, following an incident that occurred after his firing.

According to court records and police reports, the charges stem from Moore allegedly entering the home of a woman he had a relationship with, prompting her to call 911 and leading to his arrest. Many Michigan fans have pleaded that the situation is delicate and emphasized the need for decency to protect Moore’s wife and three children.

In response, Jones noted there was little sympathy for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day last year when Day and his family endured death threats following Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. In that sense, Jones argues the reaction from Ohio State fans is warranted — suggesting Michigan fans would likely respond similarly if the roles were reversed.

Jones later struck a more serious tone.

“In all seriousness, truly sad what’s happening with Coach Moore — blowing an opportunity of a lifetime, being handed the keys to a prestigious football program like Michigan and blowing it,” Jones posted. “I’m just glad no one was hurt after reportedly threatening self-harm and harm to others.”

Moore was arraigned Friday, with footage circulating from the hearing that showed him in a jail-issued uniform.