Major Update Unveiled About Key 5-Star Ohio State Defensive Target
The Ohio State Buckeyes have received a major update about one of their five-star defensive line prospects.
Jahkeem Stewart has reportedly reclassified to the 2025 recruiting class. He was originally scheduled to be a part of the 2026 class. Now, Ohio State will have a chance to try and secure him for next year's class, which is already arguably the best in the nation.
Hailing from Edna Karr in Reserve, Louisiana, Stewart is a highly sought-after target. He has quite a few elite schools battling to secure his commitment.
Currently, Stewart is ranked as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 1 ranked prospect in Louisiana. He's also ranked No. 19 in the entire nation.
In addition to the Buckeyes, Stewart is receiving major interest from LSU, Oregon, and USC. There are other teams that could come into the picture before he makes his commitment choice.
At this point in time, Stewart has a tentative plan to visit with Ohio State when they take on Michigan on November 30th. A win in that game over the arch-rival Wolverines could be pivotal in landing Stewart.
His high school coach, Nick Foster, spoke out about Stewart and offered an impressive breakdown of the standout defensive lineman.
“I mean just going against opponents, to see that kid step off the bus at 6-6 290, that’s intimidating. But also, when the athleticism and the play match up with the eye test, it all goes together. It just creates a terror.”
Stewart would be a massive addition to an already stacked 2025 class for the Buckeyes. Ohio State currently has six defensive linemen pledged to the team in the 2025 class. However, Stewart would be the cream of the crop if they're able to land him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Stewart decides to do. There is no timeline for his commitment, but this reclassification wil mean that the Buckeyes will find out sooner than they thought.