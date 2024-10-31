Urban Meyer Makes Bold Statement for Ohio State Against Penn State
Even though he is no longer officially associated with the Ohio State Buckeyes, most fans enjoy and value listening to former head coach Urban Meyer. He has stayed very vocal with his opinion about the team since stepping away from coaching.
Heading into this week's game against the Penn State Nittany Lions, no one knows quite what to expect from Ohio State. Meyer has now spoken out with his thoughts about the matchup.
While fans would love to hear Meyer say that he thinks the Buckeyes will blow Penn State out, that is not even close to what the legendary head coach believes about this week's game.
Meyer believes that the game will come down to one score. He thinks that it will be a "walk off" kind of game.
"I think Penn State covers the spread. I think this is going to be a walk-off for one of the two teams... This will be a one or two-point game."
That's about the same thing that many believe this week's showdown will end up being. Neither team appears to be far superior to the other. On paper, Ohio State may have a bit more talent, but that's far from being a sure thing on the actual field.
After losing to the Oregon Ducks a couple of games ago, the Buckeyes really need to find a way to win this week. They have to be able to show that they belong and can beat the elite teams. Ryan Day is just 1-7 in games against top five ranked teams.
In order to win a national championship, which is the only goal that Ohio State has for this season, they have to beat the best of the best.
With that being said, the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 3 overall in the nation for a reason. They're an elite football team on both offense and defense. The Buckeyes are going to have their hands full.
It will be interesting to see how the team comes out to start the game. Should they look nervous and get off to a slow start, they could be in some trouble. They have to come out confident, sharp, and looking to prove that they belong.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a huge Ohio State win on Saturday afternoon. This game is going to be must-watch football.