Urban Meyer Doesn't Hold Back Massive Ohio State Buckeyes' Prediction
Urban Meyer had a lot of success during his time as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He might not be part of the program anymore, but he still talks fondly about the team.
All season long, Meyer has been a very vocal supporter of Ohio State. He has constantly talked about how much talent the Buckeyes have and has believed that they are the best team in the nation.
Over the last two College Football Playoff games, Ohio State has shown why Meyer and many others have believed that the Buckeyes are the most talented team in the nation.
Once again, ahead of Ohio State's Cotton Bowl matchup against the Texas Longhorns, Meyer has opened up with his thoughts on the game and the Buckeyes in general.
He did not hold back from making a massive prediction for Ohio State.
“Yeah, if Team-A shows up, this will be a wrap. Ohio State will lift the gold trophy," Meyer said. "If the best roster in the country plays like the best roster in the country, they’ll be national champs in a few weeks, and we’re witnessing it. Every skill player on Ohio State, I think, will be playing substantially in the National Football League. That’s how good they are."
No one can really disagree with Meyer. The way that they blew out the Oregon Ducks in their last game was impressive.
When the Buckeyes play to their full potential, they're nearly impossible to beat. They are that talented.
Ohio State has yet another challenge ahead of them. Texas is a very good football team and the Buckeyes will need to bring their best game. The national championship is within sight and Ohio State needs to smell blood in the water.
Hopefully, they are able to come out to start the Cotton Bowl the same way that they played during the Rose Bowl. If they do that, they should come away with another big win.
Meyer has been 100 percent on the money about the Buckeyes all season long. He's expecting big things from Ohio State over the next two games and it will be interesting to see if the team can prove him right again.