Urban Meyer Releases Bold Statement on Ohio State Fans
The last time the Ohio State Buckeyes won a national championship, Urban Meyer was head coach.
Now, Meyer is an analyst, but he still clearly has an affinity for his former Ohio State squad.
During a recent episode of his podcast The Triple Option, Meyer dropped a big-time take that Buckeyes fans are sure to love.
“There’s really one place – and I’m biased (because) I’m from the great state of Ohio – where football is born in your blood,” Meyer said. “You realize when you’re born in Columbus, Ohio, they give you a ‘Beat That Team Up North’ shirt? ... In Canton, Ohio, and Massillon, they put a football, if you’re a boy, in your crib when you’re born."
Late last month, Nick Saban actually called Ohio State fans "psychotic," but Meyer doesn't necessarily think that's an insult.
“People say that’s insanity. I agree with you. You’re out of your mind," Meyer said. "But I’ll tell you one thing: You can never worry about an open seat at Ohio Stadium. You can never worry about a program that’s not gonna be funded by people because they are complete, absolute nut jobs.”
Meyer spent seven seasons at Ohio State between 2012 and 2018, going 83-9 and leading the team to a national title during the 2014-15 campaign. He only lost two bowl games throughout his entire tenure at Columbus.
Now, Ryan Day is trying to guide the Buckeyes back to glory.
Ohio State will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game next Monday.